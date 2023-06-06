Among the classiest batters that India has produced, Ajinkya Rahane turned 35 on June 6, 2023. The Mumbai-born player will forever be etched in Indian folklore, particularly for his exploits in Tests, but he is no slouch when it comes to white-ball cricket.

Opening the innings for India across the 2014 and 2016 editions of the T20 World Cup, as well as nearly sealing the controversial No.4 spot in the ODI team, Rahane has had moments in limited-overs cricket as well.

On top of that, he also boasts a successful IPL career on his resume, which was strengthened with a highly influential stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The veteran batter was roped in for his base price at the 2023 mini-auction by CSK. Initially deemed to be a bench warmer, Rahane was called into action after a couple of matches itself following an injury to Ben Stokes. Instead of his usual opening slot, Rahane was handed the No. 3 role with clarity and freedom.

Rahane made the most of the opportunity and ended up being one of the most important players for the franchise in a season that ended with silverware. He scored 326 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 172.49.

Along with aggression, the batter showed glimpses of the class that he is so renowned for.

On that note, let us take a look at Ajinkya Rahane's 3 best shots in IPL 2023.

#1 The reverse lap and the ramp shots (KKR vs CSK; Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

Rahane played one of his best IPL knocks in the league encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. After a positive start by the openers, he came in and continued the momentum with unadulterated, raw aggression.

The veteran batter is not someone who is generally associated with unorthodox shots. However, he made the most of his red-hot form by pulling out some jaw-dropping shots to embrace his inner Mr.360, which left the KKR bowlers stumped.

He played a scoop shot against Umesh Yadav at the start of his innings and even dished out a reverse lap against Kulwant Khejroliya in the death overs. He ultimately ended with an unbeaten 71 runs off just 29 deliveries.

#2 Sublime straight drive (MI vs CSK; Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

Rahane's first appearance of the season came during the high-profile contest against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. Following a clinical bowling performance, CSK were left to chase down 157 runs in 20 overs.

The run chase went off to a shaky start after Devon Conway departed for a duck, requiring Rahane to come into bat in the first over itself. He made the most of the powerplay with minimal risk and showed his class with a sublime straight drive during the innings as well.

Rahane set the tone of the run chase by taking on Arshad Khan for 23 runs in the fourth over, which included a brilliant drive down the ground. It arguably ranks among his best shots this tournament. His 61 off 27 deliveries was enough as CSK secured a win on enemy turf.

#3 Blending class with aggression (CSK vs GT; IPL 2023 Final; Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

Rahane came into bat at a crucial juncture in the tense run chase during the rain-marred 2023 IPL final. With the scoreboard reading 78-2 after seven overs, the right-handed batter had to ensure that the momentum continued.

He scored a brisk 27 runs off 13 deliveries which were crucial in the context of the run chase. He hit a magnificent six over midwicket, but his crown jewel came in the form of a straight shot that cleared the rope and played with the utmost elegance.

Playing a full delivery by Josh Little through the line, Rahane relied on timing and the fact that there was no long-off in place.

Is the door still open for the veteran to play white-ball cricket for Team India again? Let us know what you think.

