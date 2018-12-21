×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

All good things must come to an end, says Brendon McCullum after IPL Auction snub

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
News
511   //    21 Dec 2018, 13:34 IST

Brendon McCullum
Brendon McCullum

What's the story?

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum is not too flustered at going unsold at the recently held 2019 IPL auction.

Expressing his feelings in a rather cryptic manner, the veteran batsman has taken pride in seeing quite a few of his erstwhile Kiwi teammates attracting hefty bids at the auction.

"All good things must come to an end and I was very delighted to see some of the Kiwi boys got picked up. I'm certainly not too worried about it; it's the way the game goes sometimes. I certainly wish the other boys all the best and you never know, you just never know what might unfold in the future", McCullum told Radio Sport.

The background

It was McCullum who started off the IPL on a resounding note during April 18 in 2008. He has represented five franchises across eleven IPL seasons (Kolkata Knight Riders, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore) and has appeared in more than 100 games. After retiring from international cricket in 2016, he has continued to play various T20 leagues across the world.

The heart of the matter

McCullum, who was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 3.6 crore at the 2018 IPL auction managed just 127 runs in six matches throughout season eleven. It was a complete letdown by the swashbuckling kiwi batsman who has 2881 IPL runs to his name. Virat Kohli's men missed the playoffs berth last season and McCullum was eventually released by the Bangalore franchises ahead of the 2019 auction.

He entered the December 18 auction with a base price of INR 2 crore and was one among the nine players in the highest base price bracket. Unfortunately, he went unsold as none of the eight franchises showed interest in him. It was not an unexpected scenario as his 2018 IPL performance was not up to the mark. Also, his age (37) and the enormous base price too contributed to his misfortunes at the auction.

What's next?

IPL fans will certainly miss watching McCullum who has appeared in every single edition of the tournament since its inception. The buzz surrounding the league will also no longer be the same without the Kiwi.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL Auction 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore Brendon McCullum
Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
In love with the Gentleman's game since Ashish Nehra's aeroplane celebration against the English at Kingsmead! #26/2/2003💙🏏
IPL Auction 2019: Post Auction Stats and Facts
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019: Date, time, player list, rules, and format
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019: Four star players who will get picked...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: What will happen to the players who go...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: Complete List Of Unsold Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 players whom the franchises might regret not...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Analyzing Royal Challengers Bangalore's needs...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 released players who could be expensive buys...
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019: Team-wise analysis of likely strategies...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: One South African Who Each Team Might Sign
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us