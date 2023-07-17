"All suited up for some magical tennis" - Krunal Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma pose for picture ahead of Wimbledon men's singles final

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya was among the celebrities who turned up to witness the Wimbledon men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in London on Sunday, July 16.

The cricket star attended the Wimbledon final with his wife, Pankhuri Sharma. Taking to his Instagram account, Pandya shared a few pictures and videos from the event.

In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen posing outside the North East Hall of the Centre Court. Pandya captioned the post:

"All suited up for some magical tennis at centre court🫡🎾 Thank you for the entertainment👊🔥."

It is worth mentioning that Alcaraz beat Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 on Centre Court in the thrilling final to claim his second Grand Slam title. The defeat also ended Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon and his hopes of lifting a 24th Major trophy.

Krunal Pandya was last seen in action in IPL 2023

On the cricketing front, Krunal Pandya represented Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). He was the vice-captain of the team.

However, he was later elevated to the role of captain after regular skipper KL Rahul injured his thigh while fielding during one of the league matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

It was a quiet season with the bat for Pandya, as he finished with 188 runs from 14 innings at an average of 18.80. He did, however, impress with his tidy bowling spells, bagging nine wickets from 12 innings at an economy rate of 7.45.

The Lucknow-based side's campaign ended with a heartbreaking 81-run loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator.

Pandya doesn't seem to be in the national selectors' scheme of things. The left-arm spinner's last international appearance dates back to July 2021.

While the Indian selectors roped in several new faces for the upcoming Asian Games 2023, Krunal was once again overlooked. The likes of Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Washington Sundar got the nod over the 32-year-old.