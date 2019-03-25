All-time playing XI for CSK vs DC

Shrey Gupta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 83 // 25 Mar 2019, 17:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant

As the IPL is progressing, we are witnessing some stellar performances by some young talents in this cricketing world and also by some the vintage, veterans and giants of the game. In the first match we saw how Harbhajan and Imran Tahir spun the web for RCB and trapped them to take their team to victory.

In the second game Andre Russell announced to the world that he is the most powerful and destructive all-rounder in this world. Through his power hitting he stole the show and the game from the Sunrisers.

The game between Delhi and Mumbai had a lot more stories to tell as Rishabh Pant, just got into his zone and smashed each and every bowler for runs. For Mumbai it was the prince of India, Yuvraj Singh, who rewound the clock and simply justified his point of not retiring from the game.

On 26th two metropolises are clashing with each other and it is guaranteed to be a cracker of a game. It is Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi. Both the teams would be high on confidence as they have begun the season with comfortable wins against two formidable sides. Thus, these two sides will give a tough competition to each other in order to carry on the winning momentum.

If we go through all the seasons, which they had played against each other (Delhi Capitals, previously known as Delhi Daredevils) then it can be concluded that the men in yellow have an upper hand over the Delhi army by a handsome margin.

In all the 18 clashes they had, Super Kings have 12 wins under their name whereas Delhi have only 6. Moreover, it is known to everyone that CSK is one of the most successful teams of IPL whereas on the other hand Delhi is one of the most underpeforming team of the competition. On the basis of stats and performances the all time playing XI for CSK vs DC goes in this way-

Gautam Gambhir, Matthew Hayden, Murali Vijay, AB de Villiers, Dwayne Smith, MS Dhoni (c)(wk), Shadab Jakati, Harshal Patel, Zaheer Khan, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ashish Nehra

This is an XI just based on past stats though, and has no relation with the clash on the 26th. The sides have been completely changed since the time when Hayden and Gambhir used to play.

What has happened in the past is gone, and nothing can be done about it. It is a new and a fresh season starting for the two franchises, especially in Delhi who has changed its name and would be more eager to change its fortune.

Advertisement

Date and time: Tuesday, 26th March 2019 at 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi

Advertisement