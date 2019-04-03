IPL 2019: All-time playing XI for MI vs CSK

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

In each and every edition of IPL there is always one rivalry which is more eagerly anticipated than any other. This rivalry is not just between two teams, but also one in which two cities collide against each other. The fan base that these two teams hold is simply unparalleled, and captures the interest of everyone involved with the game.

IPL 2019 is no different, as the MI vs CSK rivalry threatens to dwarf all the other matchups this season. The contest between the two teams today at the iconic Wankhede Stadium promises to be a cracker of a game.

The blue army and the yellow army have met each other several times in the past, including in the playoffs, and have given us many matches worth remembering. Apart from the intense rivalry that these two teams have with each other, MI and CSK are also the most successful teams in IPL history, as they have won the tournament 3 times each.

The arch-rivals have clashed a total of 24 times in the IPL. Mumbai Indians have an upper hand over the Chennai Super Kings in the head-to-head record as they have won 14 of the matches, whereas Chennai have managed to win 10.

Mumbai Indians have almost single-handedly prevented the IPL from becoming the stomping ground of CSK. They have never allowed the Chennai team to relax, as they have beaten them in two IPL finals and many other important clashes too.

The players of both teams have performed brilliantly in this match-up over the years. Here is a look at how the all-time greatest XI from the two teams would be like:

Sanath Jayasuriya, Matthew Hayden, Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Dwayne Smith, Harbhajan Singh, DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Ashish Nehra, Mohit Sharma.

An interesting thing to note is that Smith, Harbhajan and Bravo have represented both MI and CSK, and played well for both of them.

Despite the winning momentum that CSK are carrying, they can't take Mumbai for granted as they have been a formidable side against them in the past. On the other hand, Mumbai would be proud of their record against CSK, but would need to pull up their socks to defeat the table-toppers of this season.

Date and time: Wednesday, 3rd April 2019 at 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

