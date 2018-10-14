All you need to know about Anil Kumble's "Power Bat" technology

It was also used during the TNPL

Anil Kumble's startup, Spektacom technologies, along with Microsoft and Star India, have come up with a new tool called the Power Bat, which is the first step towards making batting intelligent.

This new technology contains a light-weight sticker at the shoulder of the bat which will provide real-time data regarding many specific parameters such as the impact of the ball on the bat, twist of the bat, quality of the shot etc. Spektacom has developed this technology in partnership with Microsoft.

While information of such type can excite the fans, such real-time data can also be used by the cricketers and coaches to analyse batting. Overall, it would help improve the standard of batting in all forms and levels of cricket.

Microsoft's Azure platform and cloud computing services will be responsible for capturing the information from the stump box and processing it. It will then be available to the viewer through the broadcaster.

Star India will take up the responsibility of bringing the use of this technology closer to the fans. They are the broadcasting partners and may start using this technology in the upcoming tournaments. It will be a great way to engage fans in the game.

During training, the coaches can make use of this information on a mobile application. By keeping a set of parameters as a reference, the batsmen can practice shots based on these inputs to help them in real matches. By doing so, a batsman can make sure his shots in the training will come good in the match too.

Cricket needs more such engaging technologies to attract new viewers and help make the game more global. Real-time data would change the perspective of how batting is seen and it will help in the all-round development of the game. For the scouts and coaches, it would give them access to one more set of data which can help them too.