All you need to know about Ben Stokes - The IPL's most expensive overseas signing

Ben Stokes became the costliest overseas player when he was bought by Rising Pune Supergiants for Rs. 14.5 crores in the 2017 IPL auction.

by Tejas V Top 5 / Top 10 20 Feb 2017, 12:23 IST

Ben Stokes was bought by Rising Pune Supergiants for Rs. 14.5 crores

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was recently named as the vice-captain of the country's Test side and will now perform the role of a deputy to captain Joe Root. After enjoying a good tour of India, the southpaw registered for the IPL auction 2017 and has now set a new world record. The Englishman caused an instant bidding war with Mumbai Indians exhibiting high interest for the player.

Mumbai along with Royal Challengers placed bid after bid and after a while, almost all teams tried their luck in the quest to buy the all-rounder. In the end, the left-handed batting all-rounder was picked up by the Rising Pune Supergiants outfit for an astonishing Rs. 14.5 crores.

The England cricketer doesn’t possess any impressive statistics in the T20 arena but has plenty to boast about in the Test matches as well as One-Day matches. In addition to his all-round abilities, Stokes is an excellent fielder; he can field in the slips and also has a powerful arm when he is fielding deep in the boundaries.

#5 He was born in Christchurch, New Zealand

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was not born in England. He was born in Christchurch, New Zealand and his father Gerard, was a citizen of New Zealand by birth.

Gerard Stokes was a Rugby player and has coached more than 5 teams in his career. Early on in his Stokes’ career, he for forced to take up Rugby, only to realize a little later that he is not passionate about the game and that he lacks the enthusiasm for the game of Rugby.

At the age of 12, Stokes moved to England after his father was offered the job as the head coach of Workington Town rugby team. Stokes grew up in the town of Cockermouth and represented the Cockermouth Cricket Club.

After his father lost his job, Stokes’ family were enduring tough times before a mystery benefactor recognised Stokes’ potential and helped him in the early stages of his cricket career. He has won three major English Cricket titles with his boyhood club.