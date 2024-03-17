The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have a problem of plenty as far as overseas players are concerned in IPL 2024. With the likes of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell likely to be a part of the playing XI, the remaining two slots for the overseas players would be a tough competition.

Cameron Green in all likelihood will be the third overseas player. The likes of Alzarri Joseph and Reece Topley could be in the reckoning for the fourth overseas player in the playing XI for RCB.

Alzarri Joseph has been picked in the RCB squad considering his exceptional death bowling skills. Though he could go for a few runs in the death overs, he has the knack of picking up crucial wickets in that phase and is the go-to man for the skipper in the death overs.

Reece Topley is a dangerous bowler especially if there is assistance in the wicket. He is good with the new ball and is known to be a wicket-taker in the power playovers. He is primarily a swing bowler who can make the ball talk in conducive conditions.

On that note, here is a detailed analysis as to whether Joseph or Topley should start in RCB playing X1 in IPL 2024:

# Alzarri Joseph-

Expand Tweet

Alzarri Joseph took IPL 2019 by storm, picking up six wickets on his IPL debut. He achieved this feat while representing Mumbai Indians in a group match against Surisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad. His figures of six wickets for 12 runs from 3.4 overs to date are the best in the history of IPL cricket. After the game, Joseph played two more matches in IPL 2019 but went wicketless.

After that, Joseph played for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 and 2023. But he did not taste much success in the said seasons. In IPL 2022, the West Indian pacer bagged seven wickets in nine matches at an average of 37.31. In 2023, he bagged another seven wickets in seven matches at an average of 32.14. However, his economy rate has been of concern. In IPL 2022, he had an economy rate of 8.80, which went up to 9.34 in IPL 2023.

Overall, Joseph has picked up 20 IPL wickets at an average of 28.80 and economy rate of 9.19 in IPL cricket.

As far as T20Is are concerned, Joseph has an impressive track record. His 35 T20I wickets have been at an average of 21.46 and economy rate of 8.89 from 22 T20Is. He is known to be a wicket-taking bowler and a death-over specialist. Joseph has however not played a single T20I in India.

# Reece Topley-

Expand Tweet

The English pacer played a solitary IPL game in 2023 before a shoulder injury ruled him out for the remainder of the season. He will be a part of the RCB squad for IPL 2024.

He made his T20I debut for England in 2015. However, he has not been able to cement his place in the English T20I team. In 25 T20Is since his debut, the left-handed pacer has bagged 28 wickets at an average of 26.35 and an economy rate of 8.20. Injuries have been a part and parcel of his career and have cut short his progress as a bowler.

#Joseph vs Topley-

While Joseph is primarily known for his death bowling skills, Topley has been more of a threat with the new ball.

Joseph slightly edges Topley as far as strike rate in T20Is is concerned with the ball (14.49 against 19.21). Joseph also has a better average with the ball (21.46) in T20Is as compared to Topley (26.25). Topley scores over Joseph in economy rates with the ball (8.20 as compared to Joseph's 8.89).

Joseph has experience playing IPL in the past. He has the best figures ever in the history of IPL cricket. On the other hand, Topley has played only a solitary IPL game and has picked up one wicket.

Apart from his bowling skills, Joseph is a handy lower-order batsman and can score a few runs at a quick pace. Joseph has a strike rate of 94.83 as compared to 81.15 of Topley.

Thus, Joseph could start ahead of Topley in the playing XI for RCB in IPL 2024.

Poll : Who should start in the playing X1 for RCB? Alzarri Joseph Reece Topley 0 votes View Discussion