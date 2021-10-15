"An innings to remember for ages!" - Twitterati heaps praise on Faf du Plessis for playing a stellar knock in IPL 2021 final against KKR

Chennai Super Kings managed to score a mammoth first innings total of 192/3 in the IPL 2021 final against the Kolkata Knight Riders team. The opening batter, Faf du Plessis, scored 86 runs in 59 balls. He used all his experience and played a spectacular knock to steer his side towards a good total in the high-pressure game. He also missed winning the Orange Cap by just two after Ruturaj Gaikwad had overtaken KL Rahul earlier in the match.
Ruturaj Gaikwad (32), Robin Uthappa (31), and Moeen Ali (37) played perfect supporting roles in the batting lineup.
Sunil Narine (2/26) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR. All the other bowlers proved to be expensive in this encounter. Key KKR pacer Lockie Ferguson(0/56) had a night to forget as he was hammered all around the park by CSK batters.
Fans took notice of CSK's stellar batting performance in the IPL final and expressed their views on Twitter. Most heaped praise on Faf du Plessis for his great knock, while some applauded Ruturaj Gaikwad for winning the orange cap this season.
Here are some of the best reactions:
"CSK are bigger chokers than KKR are": Gautam Gambhir
Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir opined that CSK are bigger chokers when compared as they have lost five times in IPL finals till now. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Gautam Gambhir discussed CSK's inability to handle pressure in the finals and said:
"If you are so data-based, if you want to talk about data and numbers, this is exactly what I am going to tell my squad as well. They [CSK] are bigger chokers than we [KKR] are!"
He added:
"But you've got to look at their track record as well. They have played what, eight finals? They have only won three. Probably if I would have been in the KKR dugout, I would have said, 'Their win percentage is nothing compared to what we have achieved.' We have played two finals and we have won both. Those guys have crumbled under pressure much more than we have."
In 2012, KKR chased down a similar total in the IPL final against CSK to emerge as champions. It will be interesting to see if they can repeat history today.