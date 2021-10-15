×
Create
Notifications

"An innings to remember for ages!" - Twitterati heaps praise on Faf du Plessis for playing a stellar knock in IPL 2021 final against KKR

Twitter reactions after first innings of the IPL 2021 final
Twitter reactions after first innings of the IPL 2021 final
Balakrishna
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 15, 2021 10:11 PM IST
News

Chennai Super Kings managed to score a mammoth first innings total of 192/3 in the IPL 2021 final against the Kolkata Knight Riders team. The opening batter, Faf du Plessis, scored 86 runs in 59 balls. He used all his experience and played a spectacular knock to steer his side towards a good total in the high-pressure game. He also missed winning the Orange Cap by just two after Ruturaj Gaikwad had overtaken KL Rahul earlier in the match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (32), Robin Uthappa (31), and Moeen Ali (37) played perfect supporting roles in the batting lineup.

Sunil Narine (2/26) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR. All the other bowlers proved to be expensive in this encounter. Key KKR pacer Lockie Ferguson(0/56) had a night to forget as he was hammered all around the park by CSK batters.

Fans took notice of CSK's stellar batting performance in the IPL final and expressed their views on Twitter. Most heaped praise on Faf du Plessis for his great knock, while some applauded Ruturaj Gaikwad for winning the orange cap this season.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Absolutely ridiculous how @faf1307 will not be playing for @OfficialCSA in the T20 World Cup !!!
The way he was eyeing the trophy not surprised to see @faf1307 bring out his A game tonight. #CSKvKKR #IPLFinal https://t.co/V6aoEVn2Rh
Faf du Plessis innings breakdown todayvs Pace - 57 off 30 (190 strike rate)
vs Spin - 29 off 29 (100 strike rate)#IPLFinal #CSKvKKR
Ruturaj Gaikwad, after seeing Faf's Wicket. Orange Cap mil gya...#CSKvKKR#IPLFinal https://t.co/RSAaRLEDeB
Fabulous Faf, An innings to remember for ages! Take a bow champion 🦁
Big Match Player as they said.#CSKvKKR #IPLFinal https://t.co/1CsScxZ7q9
excellent finish from both Moeen and Faf ......Score on the board in finals is safe option and Chennai have scored 20 extra i feel #Ipl2021 #CskvKkr
KKR literally need a pep-talk from their owner Shah Rukh Khan today in the final! The chips are down for them but now they need to play like there's nothing to lose. #IPL2021 #IPLFinal #CSKvKKR https://t.co/0vzFKxzvl3
Tu chinta mat kar beta 2012 mein bhi kiya tha ab bhi kar lenge
#kkr #CSKvKKR https://t.co/TXU2nH8Vhf
#CSKvKKR
4 trophy ho jayegi aaj https://t.co/iLNFn8zB2e
#IPLFinal #CSKvKKRSouth African Cricket fans watching Faf Du plessis batting & realising he's not in #T20WorldCup team https://t.co/GNgrBQs3EK
Fabulous Du Plessis ✌️🔥#FafDuPlessis #CSK #CSKvKKR https://t.co/uYlZRCCmMN
I see no difference.#VIVOIPL #Final #CSKvKKR
#CSKvKKR https://t.co/rEM9u3Wu9c
Ruturaj Gaikwad 🔥 Mr . Orange Cap Holder Of 2021 #CSK#Beast #Master @actorvijay https://t.co/IhVzrQMVCI
Moeen Ali has returned to form at just the right time. In the India leg, he was outstanding for #CSK. Might still have a role to play with the ball.
What incredible batting by @faf1307, overall a total,beyond par for @ChennaiIPL, very stiff target for @KKRiders! Looking like 4th time for Csk! #CSKvsKKR #KKRvCSK #IPLFinal
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Youngest ORANGE CAP Holder 💥
#Master #Beast #CSKvsKKR https://t.co/VmxWQPqlGl
He scores runs when the team needed the most. Arguably the best player from South Africa to step into the IPL.
#CSKvsKKR https://t.co/0pb2e1GYWk
Lockie Ferguson in today's match#KKRvsCSK #CSKvsKKR #IPL2021Final https://t.co/i8LtrrNUd0
#CSKvsKKR
Faf Du Plessis after coming out to bat in today's match https://t.co/C5JUh8gRgH
MS Dhoni and Shane Watson reaction after seen great batting performance of Faf Du Plessis, The Orange Cap Holder Ruturaj Gaikwad Robin Uthappa Robbie and Moeen Ali💪#CSKvsKKR #IPL2021Final #IPLFinal #CSK https://t.co/nJJ6kQNRKU
so thats the orange cap summary
#CSKvsKKR https://t.co/lXipwtKngd
Faf Du Plessis against kkr in the final match* https://t.co/fgx329KY4Q
The KING has got back his Crown!!😎💛 YOUNGEST PLAYER EVER TO GET THE ORANGE CAP IN THE HISTORY OF IPL!!!💛🔥
Remember the name, RUTURAJ GAIKWAD#RuturajGaikwad | #CSK | #IPL2021Final | #CSKvsKKR https://t.co/vCwSB80hRi

"CSK are bigger chokers than KKR are": Gautam Gambhir

Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir opined that CSK are bigger chokers when compared as they have lost five times in IPL finals till now. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Gautam Gambhir discussed CSK's inability to handle pressure in the finals and said:

"If you are so data-based, if you want to talk about data and numbers, this is exactly what I am going to tell my squad as well. They [CSK] are bigger chokers than we [KKR] are!"

He added:

Also Read

"But you've got to look at their track record as well. They have played what, eight finals? They have only won three. Probably if I would have been in the KKR dugout, I would have said, 'Their win percentage is nothing compared to what we have achieved.' We have played two finals and we have won both. Those guys have crumbled under pressure much more than we have."

In 2012, KKR chased down a similar total in the IPL final against CSK to emerge as champions. It will be interesting to see if they can repeat history today.

Edited by Aditya Singh
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी