×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

An open letter to Virat Kohli ahead of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup

Srisreshtan
ANALYST
Feature
166   //    18 Mar 2019, 16:21 IST

Virat Kohli will lead India at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup
Virat Kohli will lead India at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup

Dear Virat,

For the last five years, you have been in sublime form with the bat. The way you have amassed runs against quality bowlers across different conditions while breaking several batting records along the way has made us gape at you in awe. Having already notched up 41 centuries in ODI cricket in such a short span of time, the world truly knows that you look all set to take ODI cricket to statistically new peaks that have been never witnessed before.

But when I personally think of you and your most priceless moment, my mind goes back to 2011. Yes, I am talking about the World Cup final. You played an important knock in the final against Sri Lanka and fulfilled India's dream of winning the World Cup again.

But, the event that unfolded during the victory lap, is worth reminiscing time and again. You carried the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on your shoulders and said with great zeal that he had carried the burden of the nation for two decades, and it was now time for us to carry him on our shoulders.

Right from the moment you offered your obeisance to Sachin, we could notice a lot of change in you. You were no longer the young bubbly Virat Kohli. Instead, we could see the spark in your eyes which is filled with complete focus. Your strong muscular arms are always pining to score runs at will. Above all, I could see the hunger and the passion with which you were about to go about your business.

On the flip side, there also a lot of people who criticize you for your aggression and for giving vent to your feelings. I feel when you pour out your emotions, it brings out the best in you. So I believe you do not pay heed to those comments and trolls.

Right now, I know that you would be gunning to win the IPL trophy for RCB. But do not forget to take your eyes away from the World Cup for it is the ultimate prize one could crave for.

Just like how Sachin was lifted by the entire team eight summers back, it is now time to replicate the same moment but with a small change. The person to take centre stage now is Mahendra Singh Dhoni. I urge you to give a fitting farewell to him and bring back the smiles on Indian cricket fans.

Until then, it is goodbye from an ardent well-wisher.


 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Open Letter
Srisreshtan
ANALYST
Kohli has the qualities in him to win the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, says Darren Sammy
RELATED STORY
4 times Virat Kohli scored an ODI century coming to bat at 0/1
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Should Virat Kohli bat at No. 4? 
RELATED STORY
3 knockout games where Virat Kohli could not get his team past the finishing line
RELATED STORY
As majestic as King Kohli: 10 similes that Virat personifies
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: The "Dhoni-Kohli" show key for India's chances
RELATED STORY
An Open Letter To Virat Kohli Ahead Of The 2019 IPL
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Virat Kohli might have a successful Bollywood career 
RELATED STORY
King Kohli - A budding legend 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: What India and Virat Kohli need to learn from the mistakes of IPL 2014
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us