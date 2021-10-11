×
"Anddddd the king is back, the greatest finisher ever in the game" - Twitter erupts as MS Dhoni's cameo takes CSK to the finals of IPL 2021

Balakrishna
ANALYST
Modified Oct 11, 2021 01:02 AM IST
News

Legendary batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned back the clock and produced a vintage knock at the fag end of the chase to shepherd his side to victory in a close match. Before MS Dhoni came to the crease, Ruturaj Gaikwad(70) and Robin Uthappa(63) played wonderful knocks in the top order and set up a decent platform for the middle-order.

But after the duo got out, the required run rate increased steadily, and CSK was in a spot of bother when Dhoni arrived at the crease, having lost a set batsman. Most were even surprised to see the CSK skipper at the crease ahead of Jadeja, considering Dhoni's recent struggles with the bat. However, MS Dhoni played a blazing inning to take his side home with two balls to spare and gave a fitting reply to his critics with his bat.

Fans were extremely delighted to witness a vintage finish by the legendary batter after such a long time. MS Dhoni's ardent fans even got emotional and rejoiced after the grand finish to the innings by their beloved Thala. They took to Twitter to express their views on the development.

Twitter reactions following Chennai's march to the IPL 2021 Final

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.
@msdhoni
Woohoo !!! #CSKvsDC #whistlepodu https://t.co/KSrg18MKza
Comeback super kings #CSK
Big screen pe salman Khan and big match main MS dhoni hai toh Pura India celebrate karta raha hai aur rahega ❤️🥰 @msdhoni @BeingSalmanKhan
Vintage Dhoni is Waiting.. Captain who have Guts, Come to Final..😎💥🔥#CSK #Dhoni #Yellove https://t.co/j7yUhuqlsb
7 … that’s it. That’s the tweet
MS Dhoni is the greatest @ChennaiIPL never bet against him. See you in the final he says👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.
Om Finishaya Namaha !
Great win from Chennai. Ruturaj Top class, Uthappa classy and Dhoni showing how important temparement is. Great win for @ChennaiIPL and what a fightback to reach the finals after the show last season.
Still finishing! The saga continues. #MSD #Yellove
So many superheroes tonight but Gaikwad and Thala with the Endgame😉 #DCvCSK #IPL2021 twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/… https://t.co/z2BgvrlhQ5
Gautam Gambhir walking back to his hotel from the Star Sports office after the match
https://t.co/1CEWbyCkB6
Gautam gambhir with MI fans and 97 others :
#Dhoni https://t.co/VeDOOVmoU0
#CSKvsDC #Dhoni #IPL2O21" DC and RCB will Play the IPL finals " - Gautam GambhirCSK Fans : https://t.co/kls2JMzGBc
Wow what a finish in the IPL!!
Don’t question Dhoni.
#CSKvsDC #ipl2021
After Seeing " #Dhoni Finishes of him Style " 🥺❤️ Day Made.. Another Cup Loading for Our All Time Best Captain and Finisher Dhoni.. #CSK https://t.co/sobKrpyEHc
#Dhoni haters, meanwhile! 👇🏽 https://t.co/v02pJOzcqb
that last emotional moment🔥 thala #Dhoni https://t.co/KmuVEilWTM
#Dhoni fineshes it off in style!! 🥵 https://t.co/466xGeFZsL
Every #Dhoni Fans Now .💥#CSK https://t.co/up4vmSdPeM
#Dhoni - Once a Finisher, always a Finisher..#CSK #CSKvsDC #IPL2021
#CSKvsDC #Dhoni #IPL2021MS Dhoni finished off in style and CSK is in the finals !!! https://t.co/isWHkCmalW
Me to dhoni haters right now
#CSKvsDC #Dhoni https://t.co/U44stecm8n

If you think too much while batting then you mess your plans up: MS Dhoni

During the post-match conference after the win against Delhi Capitals, MS Dhoni reflected on his crucial finishing knock. He then went on to speak about the importance of controlling thoughts while batting in such crunch situations.

"My innings was a crucial one. Delhi has a very good bowling attack. They exploited the conditions well, so we knew it would be tough. I've not done a lot in the tournament, so wanted to look for the ball and see what the bowler can do. I was batting well in the nets. But wasn't thinking too much, if you think too much while batting then you mess your plans up, said MS Dhoni.

CSK have now advanced to the finals courtesy of a victory in today's contest. All is not lost for Delhi Capitals as they will get another opportunity to reach the finals. They will face the winner of the eliminator match between KKR and RCB in qualifier 2 on 13th October at Sharjah.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar
comments icon 1
