"Anddddd the king is back, the greatest finisher ever in the game" - Twitter erupts as MS Dhoni's cameo takes CSK to the finals of IPL 2021

Legendary batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned back the clock and produced a vintage knock at the fag end of the chase to shepherd his side to victory in a close match. Before MS Dhoni came to the crease, Ruturaj Gaikwad(70) and Robin Uthappa(63) played wonderful knocks in the top order and set up a decent platform for the middle-order.

But after the duo got out, the required run rate increased steadily, and CSK was in a spot of bother when Dhoni arrived at the crease, having lost a set batsman. Most were even surprised to see the CSK skipper at the crease ahead of Jadeja, considering Dhoni's recent struggles with the bat. However, MS Dhoni played a blazing inning to take his side home with two balls to spare and gave a fitting reply to his critics with his bat.

Fans were extremely delighted to witness a vintage finish by the legendary batter after such a long time. MS Dhoni's ardent fans even got emotional and rejoiced after the grand finish to the innings by their beloved Thala. They took to Twitter to express their views on the development.

Twitter reactions following Chennai's march to the IPL 2021 Final

Virat Kohli @imVkohli

@msdhoni Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight. Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.

@msdhoni

IamKedar @JadhavKedar @BeingSalmanKhan Big screen pe salman Khan and big match main MS dhoni hai toh Pura India celebrate karta raha hai aur rahega ❤️🥰 @msdhoni Big screen pe salman Khan and big match main MS dhoni hai toh Pura India celebrate karta raha hai aur rahega ❤️🥰 @msdhoni @BeingSalmanKhan

Dhanush @dhanushkraja 7 … that’s it. That’s the tweet 7 … that’s it. That’s the tweet

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi MS Dhoni is the greatest @ChennaiIPL never bet against him. See you in the final he says👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. MS Dhoni is the greatest @ChennaiIPL never bet against him. See you in the final he says👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

Great win from Chennai. Ruturaj Top class, Uthappa classy and Dhoni showing how important temparement is. Great win for Om Finishaya Namaha !Great win from Chennai. Ruturaj Top class, Uthappa classy and Dhoni showing how important temparement is. Great win for @ChennaiIPL and what a fightback to reach the finals after the show last season. Om Finishaya Namaha !

Kanav Bali🏏 @Concussion__Sub Gautam Gambhir walking back to his hotel from the Star Sports office after the match

https://t.co/1CEWbyCkB6

Kofta @sharmajiihere

#Dhoni Gautam gambhir with MI fans and 97 others : Gautam gambhir with MI fans and 97 others :

#Dhoni https://t.co/VeDOOVmoU0

If you think too much while batting then you mess your plans up: MS Dhoni

During the post-match conference after the win against Delhi Capitals, MS Dhoni reflected on his crucial finishing knock. He then went on to speak about the importance of controlling thoughts while batting in such crunch situations.

"My innings was a crucial one. Delhi has a very good bowling attack. They exploited the conditions well, so we knew it would be tough. I've not done a lot in the tournament, so wanted to look for the ball and see what the bowler can do. I was batting well in the nets. But wasn't thinking too much, if you think too much while batting then you mess your plans up, said MS Dhoni.

CSK have now advanced to the finals courtesy of a victory in today's contest. All is not lost for Delhi Capitals as they will get another opportunity to reach the finals. They will face the winner of the eliminator match between KKR and RCB in qualifier 2 on 13th October at Sharjah.

