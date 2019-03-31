Andre Russell: Kolkata Knight Riders' game changer and destructor in-chief

sudhansuranjandas FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 30 // 31 Mar 2019, 21:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Unstoppable Russell (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

When Andre Russell mistimes a hit, he seldom gets caught on the boundary line. He often clears the fence for a six. Such is the power of the Jamaican all-rounder, who can change the course of the game at will. The tall and ruggedly built Russell is a moving powerhouse who has become a nightmare for the bowlers in IPL 2019. His tall gladiator look and his golden brown haircut make him the most fascinating player to watch in the IPL tournaments.

Russell with his brute power can mistime a class of a delivery into a magnificent six. Bowlers find it difficult to bowl him as Russell brings any delivery to his firing range. He reaches the line, lifts, drives and pulls with incredible timing and power. Russell’s fans on social media have branded him as one of the deadliest batsmen in the limited over game and rightfully so.

In his first two outings against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab, Russell has hit 9 sixes and seven fours in a total of 97 runs with an incredible average strike rate of 270.12. Out of total 97 runs, he scored 82 runs with sixes and fours only. While tearing apart the bowling attack, Russell also picked up four wickets for 53 runs in both the matches including Chris Gayle’s wicket. In their third game against DC, Andre Russell almost snatched yet another victory from the jaws of defeat.

KKR had lost five wickets for 64 balls against DC. Russell stepped in and smashed his way to score 62 runs in 28 balls with six sixes and four boundaries. Harshal Patel’s beamer hit Russell on his left shoulder and the match stopped for a few minutes. Russell took ice treatment and continued to attack bowlers with more ruthlessness. KKR could not defend a grand total of 185 as the match went in favour of Delhi Indians in the Super Over after a thrilling tie. KKR lost the match but Russell won more fans in the IPL tournament.

Every great player has his Achilles’ heel. Russell’s high backlift and his will to dominate bowlers can bring his fall. Rabada bowled Russell in the Super Over with a yorker. Mohammed Shami’s yorker had rattled his stumps in the game against KXIP. But, Andre Russell with his passion for sixes and fours will continue to thrill spectators in the coming IPL matches.

Advertisement