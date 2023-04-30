Andre Russell's top 3 performances in the IPL

Andre Russell, the big West-Indian all-rounder who is currently plying his trade in the IPL, turned 35 yesterday. Russell celebrated his birthday in the KKR camp, a team with which he has been associated for the last nine years.

He is a much-loved person at KKR, and the big man acknowledged that in a recent interview.

"Where I was, a few years ago, KKR actually make things happen for me where they send me to get proper treatments on my knees. That's something special to me to be honest. No other franchise or even my country never really invest that much on me", he said.

He went on to add that he doesn't see himself playing for any other team in the IPL.

On that note, here's a look at 5 of Russell's best performances for the Knight Riders.

#1 51 runs and 1 wicket vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2015

In a match between KKR and KXIP in 2015, the latter batted first and compiled a score of 183 in their designated 20 overs. Andre Russell picked up a crucial wicket towards the backend of the first innings.

During the chase, Russell came out to bat with KKR needing 102 in 9.1 overs. Wickets were continuously falling at the other end but Russell delivered for his side. He smashed 51 off 21 deliveries with the help of four sixes to help KKR win the game by 1 wicket with 1 delivery to spare.

#2 88 vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018

In a high-scoring match between CSK and KKR, Andre Russell played a breathtaking innings to almost win the game for his side.

Batting first, KKR put up a total of 202 thanks to a special innings from Russell, who scored 88 off just 36 deliveries. He hit 11 sixes and just 1 boundary in what was a brute display of power hitting.

CSK eventually won the game thanks to a fantastic innings by Sam Billings, but Russell's innings was one for the ages. It earned him praise from the great man and CSK's skipper, MS Dhoni.

#3 70* vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022

In a low-scoring match between PBKS and KKR in IPL 2022, Andre Russell came to the party to take his team across the line.

Batting first, PBKS were bowled out for just 137 and it seemed like KKR would win the game easily. However, they got off to a poor start as PBKS restricted them to 56-4 before Russell took over.

He smashed 70 runs off just 31 deliveries and hit 8 huge sixes to end the game with 33 deliveries to spare. This is by far one of Russell's best performances in the Indian Premier League.

