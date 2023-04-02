Arshdeep Singh's 3 best spells vs KKR

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh had a breakthrough season for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) after being one of the two retentions of the franchise post the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The youngster kept up with an experienced campaigner like Kagiso Rabada and had a stellar campaign in 2022, which led to his maiden Team India call-up.

He went on to play for India at the T20 World Cup 2022 and is considered a bright prospect in the team's plans around the shortest format.

Being a left-arm pacer, he is naturally eyed as one to look out for in Team India's scheme of things and is also among the first names on the team sheet for PBKS as well.

In his short IPL career so far, Arshdeep has managed to pick up 43 wickets in 38 matches, which also includes a five-wicket haul.

Out of his 43 scalps, eight have come against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in seven appearances. He holds an economy of 8.56 and a bowling average of 22.13 against the two-time IPL champions.

On that note, here are three of Arshdeep Singh's best spells against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

#3 1-23 (IPL 2020; Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi)

The 2020 IPL was crucial for Arshdeep Singh as he was integrated into PBKS' playing XI. He claimed nine wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 8.78 as he continued to grow while playing at the highest level.

Among his best performances in the 2020 season was a tight bowling spell against KKR in Abu Dhabi. He was at his economical best after finishing with figures of 1-25 and also accounting for Andre Russell's wicket in the death overs.

His spell also included a maiden and he was the pick of the bowlers while managing to restrict KKR to 164-6 in the first innings.

However, Arshdeep's efforts were in vain as PBKS fell short of the target by just two runs despite a valiant knock by KL Rahul during the run chase.

#2 3-32 (IPL 2021; Dubai International Cricket Stadium)

During a clash in the second half of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL), Arshdeep Singh stepped up to pick up three wickets.

He dismissed Shubman Gill and also accounted for the wickets of Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik towards the end of the innings.

His bowling performance played a key role in restricting KKR to 165 in their 20 overs.

PBKS chased down the score with three balls to spare, guided by KL Rahul's 67 run-knock and also a cameo by Shahrukh Khan in the death overs.

#1 3-19 (IPL 2023; IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali)

Arshdeep Singh's best outing against KKR came during his most recent IPL appearance. The left-arm pacer began his IPL 2023 campaign on a high after striking twice in his very first over.

Defending a 194-run target, the youngster gave PBKS a perfect start by dismissing Mandeep Singh and Anukul Roy.

Returning to the attack towards the end of the innings, he also claimed the crucial wicket of Venkatesh Iyer, which sealed PBKS' points before the rain confirmed the same.

The pacer was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his efforts and also got to hold the Purple Cap for a brief while.

Will Arshdeep Singh be the leading wicket-taker among Indian pacers in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes