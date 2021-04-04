IPL 2021: 4 Indians who could replace Axar Patel in the DC starting line-up

The Delhi Capitals suffered yet another blow right before the start of IPL 2021 as star all-rounder Axar Patel tested positive for Covid-19. This comes after DC lost their captain Shreyas Iyer due to injury for the entire season. Although Axar Patel is likely to miss only a few games and is expected to be back once he recovers, the last season’s finalists would surely miss the all-rounder during the initial stages of the tournament.

Through this article, we take a look at the 4 perfect options at DC’s disposal until Patel is available

#1 Lalit Yadav: Awaiting his IPL Debut

Lalit Yadav can be the ideal replacement for Axar Patel due to his all-round abilities

All-rounder Lalit Yadav has been with the Delhi Capitals since 2020 however, he is yet to debut in the tournament. Yadav could be the perfect replacement for Patel as the all-rounder from Delhi is extremely potent with both bat and ball. In 35 domestic T20 matches, Yadav has scored 560 runs at an average of 37.33 and an impressive strike rate of 149.33. With the ball as well, the off-spinners numbers look pretty decent with 27 wickets under his belt at an economy of 6.86.

Skipper Rishabh Pant will fancy the prospect of having an exciting striker lower down the order and an effective bowler in the form of Yadav.

#2 Amit Mishra: A Seasoned campaigner in the IPL

Amit Mishra can be a handy option to replace Axar Patel initially

Amit Mishra has been a seasoned campaigner when it comes to the IPL and has had an excellent record under his belt. In 150 IPL matches, Mishra has picked up 160 wickets with an economy of 7.35. In the 2020 edition, the leg-spinner started well but had to miss most parts of the tournament due to an injury. The combination of Ashwin and Mishra could come in handy for the Capitals with the amount of experience the pair will bring in.

Although skill-wise, Mishra would be a perfect choice to replace Patel, the only major factor in DC persisting with the leggie would be his fitness and agility on the field.

