Ashish Nehra joins Gary Kirsten as RCB coach

Nehra played his last game for India in 2017

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has joined Gary Kirsten as the coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the next season of the IPL. The 39-year-old was serving as the bowling coach of the IPL franchise last season.

Nehra, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2017, played over 160 games for India across three formats, in an international career that started in 1999.

Commenting on his inclusion in the RCB coaching leadership team, Nehra said, "I had the privilege to join the coaching team of RCB last season and feel very passionately about the team. I want to thank the team management for considering me in a leadership position with the franchise and look forward for the successful seasons ahead."

Last week, the Bangalore-based franchise announced Gary Kirsten as coach and mentor, replacing New Zealand's Daniel Vettori, who had been serving as head coach since 2014.

Speaking on Nehra's appointment, Sanjeev Churiwala, the Chairman of the Royal Challengers Bangalore said: "We are very happy to have Ashish Nehra join RCB as part of the coaching leadership team. Ashish and Gary will partner the Captain to help the team deliver better performance."

The Kohli-led team finished sixth in the 2018 IPL.

More to follow...