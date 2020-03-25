Ashwin acknowledges Buttler run-out on Twitter and urges fans to stay indoors in the process

Ravichandran Ashwin looked back at the 'Mankad' incident with Jos Buttler, and urged fans to stay indoors in the process

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian government has announced a 21-day lockdown across the country.

Ravichandran Ashwin runs Buttler out at the non-striker's end

One year after Ravichandran Ashwin infamously ‘Mankaded’ Jos Buttler, the wily off-spinner took to Twitter to acknowledge the incident. He also used the tweet to urge his followers to stay indoors and stay safe.

With the nation going into lockdown, Ashwin hoped that the tweet served as a reminder for one and all to remain safe.

“Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it's exactly been 1 year since this run out happened. As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens. Don't wander out. Stay inside, stay safe!”, he tweeted.

The Mankading incident took place in the match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in the 2019 IPL. The Royals were cruising at 108-1 after Punjab had set them a competitive 185 to chase down.

Buttler was batting comfortably at 69 off 43 when he chose to adventurously wander out of the bowling crease with Ashwin in the middle of his run-up. The Englishman was adjudged to be out when the former King XI captain took the bails off and stood by his appeal.

The decision, and Ashwin, was criticised by several sections of the media and the incident sparked up quite the storm online. The wicket stood, however, and Punjab went on to win the match by 14 runs with Rajasthan’s momentum being derailed after Buttler was given out.

