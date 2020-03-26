×
Assam Cricket Association joins CAB and HCA in offering stadiums to help with COVID-19 pandemic

  • ACA becomes the third Indian cricket association to offer its stadium to the government.
  • With the 21-day lockdown in operation, it is unlikely that the IPL will begin as scheduled on April 15th.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 26 Mar 2020, 21:14 IST

Barsapara Stadium in Assam
Barsapara Stadium in Assam

In a bid to curb the widespread danger of the coronavirus, the Assam Cricket Association has offered to convert the Barsapara Cricket Stadium into a temporary hospital and quarantine centre.

According to reports, Assam Cricket Association President, Romen Dutta and secretary Devajit Saikia have pledged to support the Assam Government's efforts to battle the outbreak of the virus.

"In view of the emergent situation arising due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19 pandemic), Assam Cricket Association president Romen Dutta and secretary Devajit Saikia, on behalf of the state body, has decided to offer the Barsapara Stadium and its premises to Government of Assam for establishing temporary hospital and quarantine centre, " the statement read.

This decision comes only days after Ganguly confirmed that the Eden Gardens can be converted into a temporary medical facility. Earlier today, it was also reported that the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) will be offering the stadium to be used as a centre for self-isolation.

The coronavirus pandemic has put a hold on major events across the world including IPL 2020, with the cash-rich league scheduled to commence on 15th April.

However, with the country under lockdown for 21 days, it is highly unlikely that the tournament will commence as per schedule, and could be delayed even further.

As per Ganguly himself, there are no updates regarding the IPL's possible commencement date, leaving cricketers and fans on tenterhooks until the next development.

Published 26 Mar 2020, 21:14 IST
