"Attitude to aise dikha rha hai to jaise..." - Fans erupt as KKR’s Rinku Singh shares picture with Pankaj Tripathi aka ‘Kaleen Bhaiya’

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting sensation Rinku Singh recently shared a picture on social media with Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi aka ‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ of Mirzapur. The duo smiled as they posed for the camera. While Tripathi can be seen wearing a traditional outfit, Rinku opted for a white shirt and black pants.

The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer captioned the post:

“Kaleen bhaiya.”

For the uninitiated, Kaleen Bhaiya portrays the main role in the UP-based web series ‘Mirzapur’. He is a cunning and power-obsessed man who runs a carpet business and produces illegal guns.

Like Kaleen Bhaiya, KKR’s Rinku Singh, who is known for his attacking shots, brings the flavor of fearlessness to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-handed batter once smashed five consecutive sixes against Yash Dayal to help KKR beat Gujarat Titans in a last-over thriller.

Rinku Singh inaugurates Aligarh Premier League

KKR’s Rinku Singh recently inaugurated the inaugural edition of the Aligarh Premier League under the Khelo India campaign.

Rokte Amar KKR 🟣🟡 @Rokte_Amarr_KKR : Rinku Singh inaugurated the first edition of Aligarh Premier League today. under the Khelo India campaign. [ANI] : Rinku Singh inaugurated the first edition of Aligarh Premier League today. under the Khelo India campaign. [ANI] 📰: Rinku Singh inaugurated the first edition of Aligarh Premier League today. under the Khelo India campaign. [ANI] https://t.co/9Sxmq1Katw

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Rinku said:

"It is a good initiative, I also want to play better cricket and take people and young players forward, I have full support for players."

This came after Rinku starred with the bat in IPL 2023, scoring 474 runs in 14 games at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 59.89. The 25-year-old smashed four half-centuries in the IPL, with best score of 67*. He stood above the likes of KKR captain Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, and Jason Roy, among others.

In his domestic career, Rinku has so far amassed 2875 runs in 40 first-class matches for Uttar Pradesh, including seven centuries and 19 fifties. In List A, he has scored 1749 runs in 50 games at an average of 53, including a solitary century hundred and 16 fifties.

