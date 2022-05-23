“Australia were unfortunate not to have a captain like Shane Warne” - Rajasthan Royals told Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has opened up on the heart-warming interaction he had with members of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise following the shock demise of Shane Warne. Akhtar recalled being told that Australia were unfortunate not to have the late leg-spinner as captain.

Aussie legend Warne passed away on March 4 this year while holidaying in Thailand of a suspected heart attack. He was only 52. The news of the spin wizard’s death came just a few hours after another Australian great, Rod Marsh, passed away.

Warne was the first captain to lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. In the inaugural edition back in 2008, he led a Rajasthan Royals squad full of underdogs to victory in remarkable fashion. The leg-spinner won plenty of plaudits for the manner in which he inspired a young side to glory.

Remembering the "good friend" Warne, Akhtar told Sportskeeda about the affection and respect that Rajasthan franchise have for him. He stated:

“I spoke to the Rajasthan team at that time (after Warne’s death). They told me frankly, ‘Let me tell you one thing, Shoaib - Australia were unfortunate not to have a captain like Shane Warne. He was a great character, a match-winner and a great leader at the same time. He was an amazing character to have in the dressing room.’ This is what Rajasthan Royals think about him.”

The Aussie spin wizard featured in four IPL seasons from 2008 to 2011. He played 55 matches, claiming 57 wickets at an average of 25.39 and an economy rate of 7.27.

“Shane Warne was the pillar of Rajasthan” - Shoaib Akhtar

Sharing his thoughts on Warne’s contribution to the Rajasthan Royals, Akhtar described him as a pillar of the franchise. The 46-year-old stated:

“Shane Warne was the pillar of Rajasthan. He laid the foundation and brought belief into the Rajasthan Royals’ camp. Not many gave them a chance of winning, but he made them a champion side.”

RR have been constantly paying tribute to their first captain through various means during the ongoing IPL season. Apart from fondly recalling his memories on social media, Rajasthan players wore a special jersey dedicated to the Australian great during a match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the DY Patil Stadium on April 30.

