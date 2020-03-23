Australian opener David Warner teaches daughter about importance of hand sanitizers (Watch)

Warner uses social media to spread awareness regarding the precautions needed amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

All cricket and sports events have come to a standstill as Coronavirus continues to impact the globe.

David Warner

Australian opener David Warner took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of him teaching his daughter, Ivy, the importance of hand sanitizers. The explosive batsman, much like the rest of the cricketing and sporting realms, has been spending his time off with his family. Sports figures like the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain have used social media to raise awareness on the necessary precautions amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

As his daughter is seen using a hand sanitizer, the 33-year-old asks her, "So why do we use this Indi?". Ivy replies saying, "for the virus" after which Warner goes on to tell her how important it is to either sanitize or wash your hand after regular intervals.

The video was accompanied by a thoughtful caption which read,

"We are trying our best to keep educating the girls on the importance of hand hygiene. This should always be part of daily routines, no matter what circumstances there are. #covid19 #staysafe #lookoutforeachother."

Warner was scheduled to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad into IPL 2020 but the mega-event has been postponed from March 29 to April 15.

After having recently been re-appointed as captain, Warner will be looking to replicate what he did with the Hyderabad-based franchise back in 2016, taking them to the finals and winning the game in style. The Australian's manager has also confirmed recently that Warner is keen on playing should the tournament go through.