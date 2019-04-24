×
IPL 2019: Jonny Bairstow signs off after a dream debut season, and SRH will miss him dearly

Shiv Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
465   //    24 Apr 2019, 01:10 IST

An excellent IPL 2019 for Jonny Bairstow came to a dismal end when he was dismissed for a duck by Harbhajan Singh. Chennai Super Kings pulled off a comfortable victory to regain their top position in the points table, ensuring that Bairstow leaves on a slightly sour note.

However, it's largely been good notes for the Englishman this season. He finished with 445 runs in 10 games, striking at an impressive rate of 157.24. He now holds the record for the most runs in a debut IPL season (barring the inaugural 2008 season).

Jonny Bairstow (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Jonny Bairstow (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

A chance IPL debut

The English wicketkeeper-batsman had not been picked for the 2018 IPL season. The SRH franchise then grabbed Bairstow in the auction ahead of this season; he was an addition to the already settled core of foreign players.

With David Warner also coming back into the team post his ban by Cricket Australia, it had initially seemed that Bairstow would have to warm the bench. The Afghanistan duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have been consistent performers for Sunrisers Hyderabad, with captain Kane Williamson in the lead, so there didn't seem to be any room for Bairstow.

However, an unfortunate injury kept Williamson out of the initial few games. A slot opened up at the top, and just like the way it happened with England, Bairstow grabbed it and didn't disappoint.

A solid 39 in his first IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders alongside Warner helped him gain more chances in the playing XI in the next few games. The 118-run partnership between Warner and Bairstow was the first of three consecutive century stands they put up at the start of the season.

The 185-run opening stand with Warner where both notched up hundreds against Royal Challengers Bangalore has been one of the big talking points so far of IPL 2019.

"It’s a huge highlight in my career. I was waiting to play in the IPL and got the chance to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad. It is a big thing for me," Bairstow had said when asked about his debut IPL hundred. And after he led the way in SRH's crushing win over KKR last week, Bairstow said, "My first IPL and I’ve been living every bit of it. Hopefully I’ll be back."

SRH will be more than glad to welcome Bairstow back after his superb batting display this season. Bairstow and Warner put on several significant match-winning partnerships at the top and Sunrisers Hyderabad will definitely miss the Englishman.

If Bairstow manages to put up similar exhibits alongside Jason Roy at the top of the English batting order, the World Cup hosts stand every chance of winning the tournament for the first time.

