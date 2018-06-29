Basil Thampi, K Vignesh travel to Australia for two-week camp at NCC

Both young Indian pacers will train at the National Cricket Center in Brisbane

Fast bowlers Basil Thampi and K Vignesh will be travelling to the National Cricket Center in Australia for a two-week camp under the guidance of Troy Cooley and Ryan Harris as part of the MRF pace foundation and Cricket Australia exchange programme.

Both fast bowlers are travelling to Australia tonight for their 13-day trip Down Under. K Vignesh, who is part of the Lyca Kovai Kings side, will return to India in time for their opening game of TNPL 2018 against Karaikudi Kaalai. Having played for Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and India A, Thampi will be keen to improve his skills and make an impression.

MRF pace foundation chief coach M Senthilnathan said: "The two boys will travel to NCC where they will be having their 3D biomechanical test and then they will be training there. They will receive guidance from Troy Cooley and Ryan Harris."

Vignesh, who was impressive in his debut domestic season for Tamil Nadu, is excited about the prospect of learning from former Australian fast bowler Harris.

"This is my maiden trip to Australia. I'm excited about it. It is going to be a great learning curve for me. I am looking forward to bowling in Australian conditions," Vignesh, the 23-year-old said.

Thampi, who played for SRH in IPL 2018, said: "This is the first time I am going to Australia and am naturally excited about it. I have been with the MRF pace foundation for four years and everyone who has gone to Australia so far from here have come back with a lot of confidence, which was very evident in the way they have played since."

"I still have a lot to learn. I will assess them and I'm pretty sure that I will gain a lot of knowledge working with Senthilnathan sir and the coaches at NCC. I just want to have a good time bowling there and hopefully this trip will be a huge learning curve for me," the 24-year-old also added.