3 batsmen with 400-plus runs in at least 6 consecutive IPL seasons

The Indian Premier League (IPL), which started in 2008, is now in its 14th season. It is considered one of the toughest and most exciting T20 leagues in the world. Consistently scoring runs is not an easy thing to do in the IPL, even for world-class batsmen. Every season, the player with the most runs is awarded the Orange Cup.

So far, Virat Kohli has scored the most runs in a season; the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper scored 973 runs back in IPL 2016. Every batsman playing in the IPL dreams of winning the coveted Orange Cap. But with a plethora of world beaters playing in the IPL, it's not easy to be among the top runscorers.

However, several batters have stood the test of time and have consistently performed in the IPL. On that note, let's take a look at three batsmen who have scored 400-plus runs in at least six consecutive IPL seasons.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan (6 times between 2016 and 2021)

Shikhar Dhawan has shown monumental consistency in the IPL over the last few years. The Delhi Capitals (DC) batter became the first player to cross the 400-run mark in IPL 2021 following his 42-run knock against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday.

Dhawan has now scored 400-plus runs in six consecutive IPL seasons. The southpaw scored 501 runs in the 2016 edition to start the streak. He then managed 479 runs in 2017, 497 runs in 2018, 521 runs in 2019 and 618 runs in 2020.

#2 Suresh Raina (7 times between 2008 and 2014)

Suresh Raina has scored his runs with consistency

Suresh Raina has scored 5,495 runs in the IPL so far. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star's streak of scoring 400-plus runs lasted for seven consecutive IPL seasons between 2008 and 2014.

in the inaugural IPL in 2008, Raina amassed 421 runs before scoring 434 runs in 2009, 520 runs in 2010, 438 runs in 2011, 441 runs in 2012, 548 runs in 2013, and 523 runs in 2014.

#1 David Warner (7 times between 2013 and 2020)

Warner has been the backbone of SRH batting

Australian batting stalwart David Warner has shown consistency throughout his IPL career. The Sunrisers Hyderabad star is the only foreign batsman to score 400-plus runs in at least six consecutive IPL seasons.

Warner started his streak in 2013 when he managed 410 runs. He followed it up by scoring 528 runs in 2014, 562 runs in 2015, 848 runs in 2016, 641 runs in 2017, 692 runs in 2018, and 548 runs in 2020.

Edited by Samya Majumdar