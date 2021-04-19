Batting in the 2nd innings wasn't as easy as Delhi Capitals made it look: Mayank Agarwal

Punjab Kings opener Mayank Agarwal has said that batting in the 2nd innings of their match against Delhi Capitals wasn't as easy as Shikhar Dhawan and Co. made it look in the latter's facile win in IPL 2021 on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals made light work of Punjab Kings' total of 195 on Sunday. Shikhar Dhawan scored a vintage 92 off just 49 balls while Marcus Stoinis (27* off 13) played a crucial cameo to take the team home with six wickets and ten balls to spare.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Mayank Agarwal remarked that dew made bowling difficult for the Punjab Kings' bowlers. The 30-year-old also lauded the opposition bowlers for their 'beautiful' death bowling.

"It wasn't as easy as it looked in the 2nd innings. I think Delhi Capitals batted exceedingly well also there was dew as well. It wasn't as easy. Also, credit to the Delhi bowlers for how they executed after the 12th over. That's what we recognized that they executed their death overs beautifully," said Mayank Agarwal.

Shikhar Dhawan is a classic example of how to maintain a good strike rate without taking undue risks. A great learning example for many players who get bogged down. This 92 Was a Champion knock @SDhawan25 , showing how it is done.#DCvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/882DZ19Dwr — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 18, 2021

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul gave the team an outstanding start with their 122-run partnership. At one point the duo was threatening to clear the 200-run mark easily. However, Lukman Meriwala broke the stand in the 13th over and Punjab Kings had to settle for a par score.

"Went out there and stuck to what worked for me" - Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul built a strong 122-run opening stand in the losing cause.

In reply to Sportskeeda's query in the press conference, Mayank Agarwal talked through the change of approach in his batting. The right-hander wasn't in good touch before IPL 2021 and even failed to make it big in the first two games of the season.

Mayank Agarwal emphasized that he went back to what worked for him in the IPL 2020 while forgetting the results of the previous games.

Advertisement

"I wasn't thinking too much. I just planned to keep the mindset that worked for me last year. In the last match, I got a good ball, I didn't want to stress too much about it and wanted to look forward so just went out there and stuck to what has worked for me," signed off Mayank Agarwal.

Kings have to find a way to defend scores. They lost a 195 game and almost lost a 221 game. The dew didn't help but that wasn't the only reason. For the quality player that he is, Rahul needed to give them another 15 given the number of balls he faced. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 18, 2021