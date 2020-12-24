BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 at Annual General Meeting

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approved the addition of two new franchises to the Indian Premier League (IPL) from the 2022 edition, making it a 10-team tournament.

Following months of speculation, the BCCI's general body ratified the decision to have 10 IPL franchises at the board's Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Reports had earlier claimed that one or two new franchises could be added ahead of the 2021 IPL. However, next year's tournament will now be played with the same eight teams that took part this season.

The new franchises will be added ahead of the 2022 IPL. Details regarding the process of bidding for the two have not yet been confirmed.

The BCCI will have to work with the ICC to ensure they can find a two-month window to hold the tournament, with as many as 94 games set to take place. The international calendar in 2022 will undoubtedly be disrupted as a result.

No mega-auction ahead of the 2021 IPL

The Mumbai Indians won the 2020 IPL title

Many of the current IPL franchises reportedly felt that adding two teams to the 2021 IPL would be a hasty decision, with not enough time left for teams to scout players and build their rosters.

A mega-auction would have meant new-look rosters for the 2021 tournament. Now the mega-auction will take place in 2022 instead and teams can retain the majority of their players for the 2021 edition, which is expected to begin in April.

"There are a lot of modalities that needs to be discussed and most of the stakeholders feel that with IPL being held in April, there is very little time for a mega auction and to have a uniform retention policy, agreeable to all the existing franchises," a BCCI official told PTI.

India remains the preferred and likeliest choice to hold the tournament at the moment. But the BCCI will have to make contingency plans if there is no change in the COVID-19 situation.

The 2020 IPL took place in the UAE with the Mumbai Indians coming out on top once again, beating the Delhi Capitals in the final.