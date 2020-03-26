×
Ben Stokes says he will be preparing for IPL 2020 to go ahead as planned

  • Ben Stokes says he is preparing for the IPL to go ahead as scheduled in spite of the uncertainty surrounding the event.
  • The English all-rounder is currently home for an extended period after England's tour of Sri Lanka was cancelled.
Habil Ahmed Sherule
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 26 Mar 2020, 09:20 IST

Ben Stokes has said he will be preparing for the IPL even with uncertainty surrounding the tournament
While the future of the Indian Premier League may be in jeopardy, English all-rounder, Ben Stokes, has said that he is preparing for the tournament as scheduled. Stokes is one of 13 English players set to appear in the IPL this year.

The glitz and glamour of the IPL have been pushed back to April 15 currently, thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. On Wednesday, India entered a 21-day lockdown to control the spread of the disease. However, the IPL chiefs are still mum on the event going through, with the lockdown ending on April 14.

"At the moment my next competitive cricket is going to be in the IPL," Stokes told BBC Radio 5. "That hasn't changed yet so I have to think I will be playing on April 20 [for Rajasthan Royals].”
"I have to get my head round that I am playing even though in the back of my mind I know I am probably not. I have to build up and get myself physically in a position that if it does happen I am good to go,” he added.

The English all-rounder believes he needs to be ready to play cricket in any situation. According to him, he cannot play no cricket for weeks together and then expect his body to be ready to play on April 20.

The English World Cup final hero is spending a sustained period of time at home after England’s tour of Sri Lanka got called off two weeks ago. The two-Test series was scheduled to begin on March 19 before the coronavirus outbreak forced its cancellation.

Published 26 Mar 2020, 09:20 IST
IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals England Cricket Team Ben Stokes
