Best Centuries In Successful Chases in IPL History

Rahul Iyer FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 536 // 07 Apr 2019, 01:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ever since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League has enthralled cricketing fans in India and the world over, with its glitz and glamour proving irresistible to young and old alike. The slam-bang nature of the T20 form of cricket has also helped the IPL skyrocket to the top of the popularity ratings when compared to other leagues around the world.

In the 11 years since it first started, the IPL has seen its fair share of exceptional team and individual performances, both from youngsters looking to break through, and from established international stars. In the bowling department, who can forget Sohail Tanvir breaking the back of the Chennai Super Kings' batting line-up in the inaugural edition of the tournament, with a scarcely believable 6 wickets for 14 runs, or Anil Kumble taking 5 for 5 at Newlands a year later?

When it comes to the extraordinary batting innings, we are spoilt for choice, to be quite frank. It is impossible to mention the IPL without bringing up Christopher Henry Gayle. The Jamaican's swashbuckling exploits for RCB over the years have been nothing short of spectacular, as he has notched up 5 centuries, the most destructive amongst them the 175 not out he scored against the Pune Warriors India in 2013. Other amazing innings include Brendon McCullum starting the IPL with a bang, smashing an unbeaten 158 in the very first IPL match, for the Kolkata Knight Riders against RCB, and Manish Pandey putting himself on the country's radar with a 114 not out at the age of just 19.

But today, we are here to celebrate the players who did these things when the pressure was on, when the opposition had racked up a massive total, when the match was a must-win, or when they had to dig their team out of a losing situation. Today, we countdown the top 5 centuries in successful chases in IPL history.

1 / 6 NEXT

Advertisement