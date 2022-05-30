Best overseas players in IPL 2022: New Zealand

Given New Zealand's status as runners-up at the T20 World Cup, they were always going to have some big names shake up IPL 2022.

We take a look at the best performances by Kiwi players in this year's competition.

#3 Devon Conway

Devon Conway continues to go from strength to strength with a very solid performance in his first-ever IPL season.

The gritty New Zealand batter amassed 252 runs from just seven matches at a very healthy average of 42.00 and strike rate of 145.66. He was a bargain buy for the Chennai Super Kings, who certainly extracted value out of their purchase.

Conway showed his ability to deal with the circumstances in front of him. His individual success can be highlighted by three consecutive fifties in the tournament (85* of 55 balls, 56 off 37 and 87 off 49).

Following this good run of fun, Conway failed to fire again in the tournament. However, this will not have damaged his reputation as one of New Zealand's best batters.

#2 Trent Boult

Having been bought for ₹8 crores by the Rajasthan Royals at the auction, Trent Boult was one of the most impressive players in the competition. He was yet again an instrumental part of his side's success, propelling them to a place in the playoffs.

Boult opened the bowling throughout the tournament, menacing opposition batters with his pace and swing. However, he was not given the ball in the death overs, where cheap wickets can fall - which could be the reason for him never taking more than two wickets in a match.

In 13 matches, Boult finished with 13 wickets, an average of 31.69 and an economy rate of 8.24.

#1 Tim Southee

Tim Southee certainly made his mark on IPL 2022, picking up 14 wickets from just nine games. For reference, he bowled 35 overs in the tournament, compared to the 50+ over from Boult.

Southee usually opened the bowling before bowling two overs at the death. Earlier in the tournament, he was tracking around the top five for his bowling average, as well as the top ten for economy rates.

His series was highlighted by two three-fors in the tournament despite playing in a lacklustre Kolkata Knight Riders outfit.

Southee finished IPL 2022 with a tally of 14 wickets and an average of 19.64 (the 12th best in IPL 2022) and an economy rate of 7.85.

