Best Playing 11 of Durban Super Giants ahead of SA20 2024 

The Durban Super Giants (DSG) had an ordinary inaugural edition of the SA20 tournament. They failed to qualify for the knockouts, albeit due to an inferior net run rate.

They started their SA20 2023 campaign with two wins in the first three games but lost their way in the middle. DSG, which are owned by the group that owns IPL team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), lost three consecutive games midway through the tournament.

Unfortunately for them, a washed-out game against SunRisers Eastern Cape cost them a chance to confirm their berth in the semis. Durban, however, ended their campaign with a resounding 151-run win over Pretoria Capitals (PC) in their last league game.

Heinrich Klaasen smashed a superb 44-ball 104* in that game. Unsurprisingly, he ended up as the highest run-getter for the franchise with 363 runs at an average of 60.50. Meanwhile, Reece Topley and Dwaine Pretorius were the joint-highest wicket-takers with 10 scalps each.

After the unsuccessful SA20 2023, the franchise removed Quinton de Kock as the team's skipper and instead handed the role to Keshav Maharaj, who will lead the franchise for the first time.

Maharaj will hope for a much-improved season ahead and perhaps help the franchise, which looks great on paper, to its maiden SA20 title win.

Based on the overall and the team balance, let us look at the best playing XI for the Durban Super Giants ahead of the 2024 SA20 season.

Durban Super Giants Squad for SA T20 2024:

Keshav Maharaj (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Matthew Breetzkee, Wiaan Mulder, Jason Smith, Bryce Parsons, Dwaine Pretorius, JJ Smuts, Keemo Paul, Kyle Mayers, Prenelan Subrayen, Junior Dala, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Reece Topley

Openers: Quinton de Kock (wk) and Tony de Zorzi

Quinton de Kock for Durban Super Giants

The Durban Super Giants tried various opening combinations last season but are expected to stick with traditional opening batters in Quinton de Kock and Tony de Zorzi.

The two left-handers have never opened with each other before but will be expected to get the job done. Both batters have been in superb form of late.

De Kock was, in fact, in the form of his life at the ODI World Cup 2023, where he scored 594 runs at an average of 59.40.

De Zorzi, meanwhile, was not part of the SA20 2023 but joined Durban as a replacement player for Kyle Abbott, who was ruled out due to an injury. De Zorzi had a superb ODI series against India, where he hammered in 228 runs at an average of 114.00 across three innings.

Middle-order: Matthew Breetzkee, Nicholas Pooran and Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen for the Durban Super Giants

A strong and power-packed middle-order for the Durban Super Giants includes Matthew Breetzkee, Nicholas Pooran and Heinrich Klaasen. All three individuals can take the attack to any opposition and single-handedly win their side a match on their day.

While Breetzkee is a promising talent, he had a decent SA20 2023 as well, scoring 125 runs at an average of 62.50 for the Giants. He has played 52 T20 matches in total and has made 1,126 runs at a strike rate of above 130.

Nicholas Pooran will certainly be part of Durban's strongest XI as he has all the power to demolish any bowling attack. The left-hander enjoyed a marvellous 2023, where he played 41 T20 matches and smashed 1,068 runs at a strike rate of 163.80 (his personal best).

Unfortunately for the franchise, Pooran will only be available for the first two games. He will then withdraw from the competition and go on to lead MI Emirates in the ILT20. Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa will replace Pooran in the XI.

From one hard-hitting batter to another, Heinrich Klaasen will be a key component in the Durban middle-order once again. As mentioned earlier, he had a superlative SA20 2023 season, where he scored 363 runs at an average of 60.50 and a strike rate of 164.25.

Klaasen has taken his game to another level in the last two years and is considered one of the best middle-order enforcers in the world. In a total of 165 T20 matches, the 32-year-old has made 3,524 runs at a strike rate of 145.31.

All-rounders: Wiaan Mulder, Keemo Paul and Dwaine Pretorius

Durban Super Giants have a lot of all-round options

All-rounders are always a high priority for any T20 side, and Durban have quite a few of them. Wiaan Mulder, Keemo Paul and Dwaine Pretorius are the three experienced all-round players who will provide enough options and extend the batting line-up.

Mulder played all 10 games for DSG last season. His batting position was also shuffled throughout the campaign, moving him to the very top for a few matches. Mulder scored 161 runs and also took six wickets at a strike rate of 14.00 in those matches.

Keemo Paul and Dwaine Pretorius are the other two all-rounders who will be rolling their arms over in the upcoming season. Both players were also with the franchise last year and performed decently.

Paul, who played eight games, scored just 74 runs but at a great strike rate of 157.44. Meanwhile, Pretorius ended up as the side's joint-highest wicket-taker, with 10 scalps at an average of 21.00 and a strike rate of 12.60.

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Keshav Maharaj (C) and Reece Topley

Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Keshav Maharaj and other DSG players

The Durban Super Giants have perhaps the most skilled spin duo in Noor Ahmad and Keshav Maharaj. Both tweakers provide different strengths to the side and will be bowlers to watch in the upcoming season.

Noor Ahmad was picked up by the franchise as a replacement player for Dilshan Madushanka. Noor took the world by storm after an incredible debut season at the IPL 2023, where he snagged up 16 wickets at a miserly economy of 7.82 for the eventual runners-up, Gujarat Titans (GT).

Under the guidance of seasoned spinner and DSG captain Keshav Maharaj, Noor will attempt to take advantage of the spin-friendly surfaces at Kingsmead. Maharaj is a reliable bowler with great discipline who knows how to operate in South African conditions.

Maharaj has played 141 T20 matches in his career and has taken 111 wickets at an average of under 30 and a phenomenal economy rate of 6.83.

Another left-arm bowler in the XI is none other than Reece Topley, who will spearhead the pace attack. The English speedster is known to swing the ball inside the powerplay and will be quite a handful for the team in the South African conditions. In fact, he proved to be Durban's best bowler last season, with 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.88 across eight games.

Durban Super Giants' strongest Playing XI for SA20 2024:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzkee, Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Noor Ahmad, Keshav Maharaj (C) and Reece Topley

