Best playing 11 with impact sub from Week 5 of IPL 2025 ft. Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have moved to the top position in the points table after week five of IPL 2025. They beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 27. RCB now have 14 points from 10 matches, having registered seven wins and three losses. Gujarat Titans (GT) are in second place, with 12 points from eight games.

Mumbai Indians (MI) continued their rise in IPL 2025. They won both their matches in week five, extending their unbeaten run in the tournament to five. DC had a mixed week. They beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by eight wickets in an away clash before going down to RCB at home. Delhi are fourth, with 12 points from six games. Punjab Kings (PBKS) are in fifth place, with 11 points from nine games.

After week five of IPL 2025, LSG and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are sixth and seventh respectively. Lucknow are on 10 points from 10 games while KKR have seven points from nine matches after their washout against PBKS. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continue to languish at the bottom of the points table.

With week five (April 21-April 27) of IPL 2025 coming to an end, we pick a best playing XI for the same, including impact sub options.

Top-order: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Prabhsimran Singh would form a strong top-order in the best IPL 2025 playing XI for week five. Kohli crossed fifty in both of RCB's matches in week five. The veteran batter struck 70 off 42 balls against RR at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and scored 51 off 47 deliveries in a tricky chase against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

GT featured in only one IPL 2025 match in week five, but skipper Gill led from the front in the clash against KKR at the iconic Eden Gardens. Sent into bat, Gujarat put up 198-3 on the board, with Gill top-scoring with 90 off 55 balls, slamming 10 fours and three sixes. Aggressive PBKS opener Prabhsimran clubbed 83 off 49 balls against KKR, hammering six fours and as many sixes.

Middle-order & All-rounders: Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel

The MI duo of Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav feature in the best IPL 2025 playing XI of week five, while all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Axar Patel also find a place. Jacks contributed 22 off 19 against SRH and was named Player of the Match for his all-round show against LSG - 29 off 21 & 2-18.

Suryakumar continued his dazzling form with the willow for Mumbai. The right-handed batter slammed an unbeaten 40 off 19 balls against SRH and followed it up with 54 off 28 against LSG. RCB's Krunal had an exceptional week. After registering 2-31 against RR, he hit a match-defining 73* off 47 against DC. Delhi captain Axar scored 34* off 20 against LSG and picked up 2-19 against RCB.

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel would be the frontline pacers in the best IPL 2025 playing XI for week five. On paper, they form a formidable fast bowling attack. RCB's Hazlewood registered match-winning figures of 4-33 against RR and was deservedly named Player of the Match. The Aussie bowling star followed it up with 2-36 in the away game against DC.

Seasoned MI left-arm pacer Boult was sensational with figures of 4-26 against SRH and was named Player of the Match for his efforts. The New Zealand cricketer followed it up with another impressive effort of 3-20 against LSG. Boult's bowling partner Bumrah was superb with 4-22 against Lucknow at the Wankhede Stadium. SRH pacer Harshal also starred with 4-28 against CSK at Chepauk.

Impact Player options: Rohit Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Heinrich Klaasen, Rashid Khan and Mukesh Kumar

