Best playing 11 with impact sub from Week 6 of IPL 2025 ft. Prabhsimran Singh, Andre Russell

Week six of IPL 2025 concluded with Punjab Kings (PBKS) getting the better of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 37 runs at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 4. Looking at the points table after week six of the T20 league, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are in pole position, having accumulated 16 points from 11 matches.

PBKS moved to second place in the points table following the win over LSG. They have 15 points from 11 matches. Mumbai Indians (MI) are in third position, with 14 points from 11 matches. Gujarat Titans (GT) complete the top four. They have 14 points from 10 games. Delhi Capitals (DC) have slipped to fifth place with one more loss. They have 12 points from 10 games.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had an impressive week, winning both their matches. They now have 11 points from 11 games. LSG's playoff hopes suffered a major blow following their loss to PBKS. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), with six points from 10 matches, only have a slim mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs.

Following the conclusion of week six (April 28-May 4) of IPL 2025, we pick the best XI for the same, with impact sub options.

Top order: Shubman Gill (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jos Buttler

GT's Shubman Gill and PBKS' Prabhsimran Singh would be the openers in the best IPL 2025 playing XI of week six. Gill would also lead the team. The in-form right-handed batter smashed 84 off 50 against RR in Jaipur and followed it up with 76 off just 38 deliveries against SRH in Ahmedabad.

Prabhsimran notched up two half-centuries in week six of IPL 2025, continuing his impressive form. The 24-year-old scored 54 off 36 balls against CSK at Chepauk and followed it up with a brilliant 91 off 48 deliveries against LSG in Dharamsala. GT's Jos Buttler contributed 50* off 26 against RR and 64 off 37 balls in the clash against SRH.

Middle order & All-rounders: Sam Curran, Riyan Parag, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd

The middle and lower middle order in best XI of week six features four players who can both bat and bowl. CSK's Sam Curran makes the cut for his sensational 88 off 47 balls against PBKS. He also picked up the wicket of Virat Kohli against RCB.

RR skipper Riyan Parag also features in the combined XI for his spectacular knock against KKR at Eden Gardens. He clubbed 95 off 45 balls, which included six consecutive sixes. Parag also chipped in with an unbeaten 32 off 15 in the triumph over GT. He was also handy with the ball, picking up a couple of scalps.

KKR's Andre Russell overcame his poor form with stunning assault on RR bowlers at the Eden Gardens. He slammed an unbeaten 57 off 25 balls, a knock which included four fours and six sixes. Fellow West Indian Romario Shepherd played a stellar knock for RCB, hammering 53* off just 14 balls against CSK.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakaravarthy

Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna would be frontline pacers in the best XI of week six for IPL 2025, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Varun Chakaravarthy would be the main spinners. PBKS left-arm pacer Arshdeep claimed 2-25 against CSK and followed it up with exceptional figures of 3-16 against LSG. GT's Prasidh won the Player of the Match for his figures of 2-19 against SRH in Ahmedabad.

Seasoned PBKS leg spinner Chahal claimed his second IPL hat-trick in the match against CSK. He ended with excellent figures of 4-32 after an underwhelming start to his spell. KKR leggie Chakaravarthy was consistent with the ball in week six of IPL 2025. While Sunil Narine grabbed the limelight against DC, he picked up two wickets off consecutive balls. Chakaravarthy also claimed two scalps against RR.

Impact Player options: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan, Sunil Narine, Axar Patel

