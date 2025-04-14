Best playing 11 from Week 3 of IPL 2025 ft. Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

After week three of IPL 2025, Gujarat Titans (GT) are on top of the points table, with eight points from six matches. Delhi Capitals (DC) have slipped to second place. Their four-match winning streak came to an end when they went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs in a home game on Sunday, April 13.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are third and fourth respectively. Both have eight points and are separated by net run rate. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are just outside the top four, with six points each. Their aim in week four of IPL 2025 will be to climb up the ladder in the points table.

MI, Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the four bottom-placed sides after week three of IPL 2025. MI and SRH have registered wins in their recent matches and will look to build on the momentum. As for RR, they have suffered two huge losses, while time is running out for CSK, with just one win in the tournament so far.

There were a number of impressive performances from players across franchises in week three of IPL 2025 (April 7-April 13). On that note, we pick the best IPL 2025 playing XI from week three.

Top-order: Priyansh Arya, Abhishek Sharma, Sai Sudharsan

Punjab's Priyansh Arya, Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma and Gujarat's Sai Sudharsan would form the top-order in the best playing XI of IPL 2025 for week three. Priyansh clobbered a stunning 103 off only 42 balls against CSK in Mullanpur, a knock which featured seven fours and nine sixes.

Abhishek overcame his poor form with a spectacular 40-ball ton against PBKS at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The attacking left-handed batter smashed multiple records during his 55-ball 141, hitting 14 fours and 10 sixes, as SRH chased down 246 in 18.3 overs. GT opener Sudharsan continued his impressive run, scoring 82 off 53 against RR and 56 off 37 against LSG.

Middle-order: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Tilak Varma

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer would lead the best playing XI of IPL 2025 for week three. The right-handed batter perished cheaply against Chennai, but slammed 82 off 36 balls against SRH, smacking six fours and as many sixes.

LSG's Nicholas Pooran would be the keeper-batter in the best playing XI for week three. The southpaw continued his sensational run with the bat, slamming 87* off 36 against KKR and 61 off 34 against GT. Pooran is the current Orange Cap holder, with 349 runs at an average of 69.80 and a strike rate of 215.43.

MI's Tilak Varma also finds a place in the best XI of IPL 2025 for week three. The talented southpaw contributed 56 off only 29 balls against RCB, hitting four fours and as many sixes. In the stunning win over DC, he slammed 59 off 33 balls.

All-rounder: Sunil Narine

KKR's Sunil Narine would be the all-rounder in the best IPL 2025 playing XI for week three. The veteran cricketer clobbered 30 off 13 balls against LSG. In the match against CSK, he was named Player of the Match for his stellar all-round show. Narine registered sensational figures of 3-13 in four overs with the ball. With the bat, he smashed 44 off just 13 balls, with the aid of two fours and five sixes.

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Josh Hazlewood

Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and Josh Hazlewood would be the frontline pace bowlers in the best IPL 2025 playing XI for week three. Left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav would share the slow bowling duties with Narine.

LSG pacer Thakur picked up two wickets each against KKR and GT, playing a key role in wins over both sides. Prasidh has been absolutely brilliant for Gujarat. He claimed 3-24 against RR and followed it up with 2-26 against LSG.

Hazlewood has also been impressive for RCB. The right-arm pacer registered figures of 2-37 against MI in a high-scoring clash. He went wicketless against DC before registering figures of 1-26 against RR.

Kuldeep has been absolutely brilliant for DC. The wrist spinner registered figures of 2-17 against RCB and followed it up with 2-23 against MI. Batters have found it extremely difficult to tackle his variations.

Impact Sub options: Aiden Markram, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Vipraj Nigam, Karn Sharma

