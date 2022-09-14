Birthday special: 3 records held by Suryakumar Yadav 

Star India middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav turned 32 on Wednesday, September 14. Born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the right-hander represents Mumbai in domestic cricket and made his international debut in 2021.

A pure striker of the ball, Suryakumar has made a name for himself with his immaculate range-hitting abilities and consistency. While he is yet to receive a Test cap for India, Suryakumar has represented the Men in Blue in 13 ODIs and 28 T20Is.

While he has made 340 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 98.84 in one-day internationals, the Mumbai lad has notched up 811 runs at an average of 36.5 and a fabulous strike rate of 173.3 in the shortest format.

Suryakumar has proved to be a vital cog in the Indian batting department since his debut. One thing that sets him apart from the other bunch of batters is that Suryakumar can accumulate runs at a brisk pace without enduring much risk, irrespective of the match situation or conditions.

Suryakumar, a terrific player against both spin and pace, strengthens the team's batting unit as he has all the skills necessary to take on the opposition right away.

Deemed to bat at the heart of the middle-order, he is expected to play a vital role for India during the upcoming T20I series against Australia and South Africa as well as in the T20 World Cup later this year.

On the esteemed occasion of his 32nd birthday, let's take a look at three records Suryakumar Yadav holds in his brief Indian career.

#3 He is the only batter to register 30+ scores in his first six ODIs innings

South Africa v India - 3rd ODI

Just like in T20Is, Suryakumar made an instant impact in the 50-over format as well. He played a crucial knock of 20-ball 31* and took his side home in his debut ODI against Sri Lanka in July last year.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda Only Indian batter to be in top 10 of the ICC Men's T20I rankings

Highest T20I run scorer for India in 2022



Happy Birthday to India's own Mr.360°, SuryaKumar Yadav



#SuryakumarYadav #India #Cricket #TeamIndia Only Indian batter to be in top 10 of the ICC Men's T20I rankingsHighest T20I run scorer for India in 2022Happy Birthday to India's own Mr.360°, SuryaKumar Yadav ✅ Only Indian batter to be in top 10 of the ICC Men's T20I rankings ✅Highest T20I run scorer for India in 2022 Happy Birthday to India's own Mr.360°, SuryaKumar Yadav 🔥🎉#SuryakumarYadav #India #Cricket #TeamIndia https://t.co/4OmFZYwHI6

Suryakumar continued his impressive run and scored 53, 40, 39 and 34* in his next four ODI appearances. His stock as a white-ball player kept rising when he came up with another crunch knock in a game against West Indies earlier this year. Suryakumar scored 64 for India and became the only batter in the world to register a 30-plus score in all his first six ODIs.

Ryan ten Doeschate, Tom Cooper and Fakhar Zaman all did rack up 30+ scores in their first five ODI innings.

#2 Surya has smashed the most runs in the 20th over of a T20I for India

India v Hong Kong - DP World Asia Cup

During the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022, Suryakumar starred with a magnificent 68* off just 26 deliveries in a group stage fixture against Hong Kong.

The flamboyant batter from Mumbai was in full mood of destruction as he clobbered six maximums in the innings, four of which came during the last over.

Suryakumar smashed 26 runs in total during the 20th over bowled by Haroon Arshad - the most by any Indian in the 20th over in a T20I game.

Moreover, Suryakumar became only the second Indian after Yuvraj Singh to notch up more than 50 runs in the last five overs of a T20I innings. Yuvraj achieved this feat during the iconic game against England, where the southpaw smashed six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad.

#1 He has the highest individual score by while batting at No.4 or below in T20Is (among full members)

England v India - 3rd Vitality IT20

Several records tumbled when Suryakumar registered his maiden T20I ton against England earlier this year. The 32-year old became just the fifth Indian to score a century in the shortest format, mustering 117 in 55 balls.

His 117 runs broke the record for the highest individual T20I score by a player batting at number four or below from a Full Member nation. He surpassed the record of Australia's Glenn Maxwell, who slammed 113* against India in 2019 in Bengaluru.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neelay Yadav