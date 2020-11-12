IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma celebrates Mumbai Indians' first title win in an even year 

The Mumbai Indians did not just win their record-breaking fifth IPL trophy in 2020, they also defended their title for the first time ever. MI won their last four titles in odd years – 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. IPL fans were expecting them to lose the finals this time around because of this stat.

However, the Rohit Sharma-led side beat the Delhi Capitals in the final of IPL 2020 to clinch their first IPL title in an even year. Earlier today, Rohit Sharma shared an old advertisement on Twitter to celebrate the team’s victory in an even year.

The commercial, which was launched by the broadcasters before the start of IPL 2020, shows the Mumbai Indians skipper talking to his superstitious uncle about the odd-even theory.

The uncle is seen telling Sharma to change the odd-numbered things around him to even-numbered so that that Mumbai Indians can win the trophy. Sharma then tells his uncle that people are making fun of him because the 13th season of the IPL itself is an odd number. For a better understanding of the ad, watch it below.

https://twitter.com/ImRo45/status/1326793747238096896

Rohit Sharma scored a fine half-century for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 final

Rohit Sharma's half-century in the final helped Mumbai chase down 157 comfortably.

The Mumbai Indians finished the season with 10 wins from 15 matches. Rohit Sharma led from the front in the final of IPL 2020 by scoring a match-winning 68 runs from 51 balls.

On the back of that knock, Mumbai chased the 157-run target set by the Capitals comfortably, with eight balls remaining. The five-time champions also became the second team after MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings to defend the title. CSK achieved this feat in 2010 and 2011.

For Rohit Sharma, this is his sixth IPL trophy. He won IPL 2009 title as a Deccan Chargers player and the remaining four titles as the captain of the Mumbai Indians.