Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Brothers of destruction: Reliving 3 of the most destructive partnerships between ABD and Kohli

    With the cricketing world still in shock over the news of de Villiers' retirement, we relive some of his best moments with RCB

    Masoom Alli
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 16:15 IST
    746

    Indian Premier League: AB de Villiers finally reveals his thoughts on Virat Kohli's batting
    Together, they are an indestructible force

    Just about everybody in the world knows how destructive both AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli are. They can take the game away from the opposition all by themselves, change the complexion of a match and put their team in a commanding position.

    Putting the two of them together at either end of the crease is surely a bowling side's nightmare. They have proven this to be true in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where they both play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and have combined forces on several occasions with devastating dominance. The carnage which the pair unleash is beyond comprehension and will leave any bowling attack utterly shattered.

    In this article, we will look at 3 of the most destructive batting partnerships between AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in the IPL which have left audiences stunned. With the cricketing world still reeling from the news of de Villiers' shocking retirement, we'd like to relive some of his greatest moments with RCB.

    IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore AB de Villiers Virat Kohli
    Page 1 of 4 Next
    IPL 2018: RCB Vs SRH - Five players to watch out for
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Top 3 batting line-ups
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) probable...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, RCB vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will come out...
    RELATED STORY
    3 of the most dominant partnerships between Ab de...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, RCB vs RCB: 4 unnoticed things from the game
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 5 reasons for RCB's dismal performances this...
    RELATED STORY
    10 Best IPL Players of all time
    RELATED STORY
    Let's hear it for superman AB de Villiers
    RELATED STORY
    The art of the orthodox
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 52 | Fri, 18 May
    DD 162/5 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 128/6 (20.0 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 34 runs
    DD VS CSK live score
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Yesterday
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 161/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 13 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018