Brothers of destruction: Reliving 3 of the most destructive partnerships between ABD and Kohli

With the cricketing world still in shock over the news of de Villiers' retirement, we relive some of his best moments with RCB

Masoom Alli ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 16:15 IST

Together, they are an indestructible force

Just about everybody in the world knows how destructive both AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli are. They can take the game away from the opposition all by themselves, change the complexion of a match and put their team in a commanding position.

Putting the two of them together at either end of the crease is surely a bowling side's nightmare. They have proven this to be true in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where they both play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and have combined forces on several occasions with devastating dominance. The carnage which the pair unleash is beyond comprehension and will leave any bowling attack utterly shattered.

In this article, we will look at 3 of the most destructive batting partnerships between AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in the IPL which have left audiences stunned. With the cricketing world still reeling from the news of de Villiers' shocking retirement, we'd like to relive some of his greatest moments with RCB.