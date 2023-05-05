"Buttler carried RR last season, now RR carrying Buttler this season" - Fans erupt as Jos Buttler scores 8 off 6 balls vs GT in IPL 2023

Jos Buttler once again failed to deliver for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2023, this time against Gujarat Titans (GT). He put in a disappointing performance at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, May 5.

The right-handed batter departed for just eight runs off six deliveries. He was caught by Mohit Sharma at the short-third man off Hardik Pandya’s bowling in the second over as RR lost their first wicket for 11.

In his last six innings, Jos Buttler has returned with scores of 0, 40, 0, 27, 18, and 8 runs. The 32-year-old, however, has amassed 297 runs at a strike rate of 138.78. He has scored three half-centuries, which came against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and Chennai Super Kings. He will be looking to return back to scoring ways in the remaining games for the Royals.

Fans expressed disappointment at Jos Buttler’s lean patch with the bat for RR this season. One user tweeted:

"Buttler carried RR last season, now RR carrying Buttler this season. They should've picked Root for this game. Poor decision, poor management."

For the uninitiated, Buttler won the Orange cap last year, having scored 863 runs in 17 games at a strike rate of 149.05, including four centuries.

Pranav Dhuri @PranavDhuri2 @76thHundredWhxn This year buttler playing like Jaiswal and Jaiswal playing like buttler lol. @76thHundredWhxn This year buttler playing like Jaiswal and Jaiswal playing like buttler lol.

Pratham. @76thHundredWhxn All Buttler needs is a match against RCB to regain his lost form. All Buttler needs is a match against RCB to regain his lost form.

ҠAZ ⭐ @Kaz_Toxic 2022 wale Buttler laut aoo wapis 2022 wale Buttler laut aoo wapis https://t.co/T8QFYPy4ow

G V  @Gv_twenty2 #GTvRR Buttler bruh expected a big innings from you after that 2 boundaries Buttler bruh expected a big innings from you after that 2 boundaries 😭 #GTvRR

Aditya @Aditya73927510 Jos Buttler prime over ? Good till it lasted Jos Buttler prime over ? Good till it lasted

Honey bee @BeeBaby_07 Buttler's not been the same since excel merchants started hyping his Avg-SR using every kind of graph that's possible Buttler's not been the same since excel merchants started hyping his Avg-SR using every kind of graph that's possible 😔

Jos Buttler's RR opts to bat against GT

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bat first against defending champions Gujarat Titans on Friday (May 5). The hosts replaced Jason Holder with leg-spinner Adam Zampa in their starting XI.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya-led GT played an unchanged side despite losing to 10th-placed Delhi Capitals by five runs in their last game.

As far as the match is concerned, the Royals were tottering at 86/6 after 12 overs, with Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer at the crease. After Jos Buttler’s dismissal, in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal (14 off 11) was run out due to a communication gap with captain Sanju Samson.

Meanwhile, Samson looked good for his 30 off 20 before he was caught by GT skipper Hardik Pandya at mid-wicket off Joshua Little in the seventh over.

Ravichandran Ashwin (2 off 6) also failed to make an impact after being promoted in the batting order, departing for just two runs. Riyan Parag was also lbw out to Rashid Khan. Noor Ahmed also joined the party as he clean bowled Devdutt Padikkal for 12 off 12.

Follow RR vs GT live score updates here.

