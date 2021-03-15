Chennai Super Kings 2011 squad: Where are they now?

The Chennai Super Kings are one of only two franchises to have won three or more IPL championships. The Super Kings were the first team to capture the trophy twice.

After finishing runners-up in the inaugural season, CSK won the title for the first time in 2010. The MS Dhoni-led outfit successfully defended their championship next season to become the first IPL franchise to record back-to-back title triumphs.

IPL 2010 was a more challenging season for the Chennai Super Kings as they had to chase a 193-run target against the Punjab Kings in their last league match to make it to the top 4. They went on to beat Mumbai Indians in the final.

Two new teams joined the tournament in 2011, but none of them could stop CSK from seizing the coveted title. Chennai attained the second spot in the league points table and became champions by defeating table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 1 and Final.

Here's a look at all the internationally capped players who were a part of the Chennai Super Kings in 2011 and where they are now.

MS Dhoni - Captain of Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni has completed the perfect ten-year challenge in the IPL. The Indian wicketkeeper captained the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2011.

He is still the skipper of the CSK franchise in IPL 2021. It will be interesting to see if Dhoni can lead the side to its fourth title this year.

Suresh Raina - Vice-captain of Chennai Super Kings

Another Chennai Super Kings star who will perform the same role in IPL 2021 as 2011 is Suresh Raina. The Indian all-rounder missed IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.

However, he is back with the CSK franchise for IPL 2021. Raina had scored four fifties for CSK in 2011.

Ravichandran Ashwin - Number one Indian spinner in Tests

Ravichandran Ashwin had the best economy rate among the Chennai Super Kings bowlers in IPL 2011. He took 20 wickets in 16 innings at an economy rate of 6.15.

Ashwin is one of the top off-spinners in the world now. He will play for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.

Subramaniam Badrinath - Cricket expert

Subramaniam Badrinath - Cricket expert

Subramaniam Badrinath had a batting average of 56.57 in IPL 2011. He recorded five half-centuries for the Chennai Super Kings.

Subramaniam Badrinath had a batting average of 56.57 in IPL 2011. He recorded five half-centuries for the Chennai Super Kings.

Badrinath played his last IPL season in 2015. The right-handed batsman now works as a cricket expert for Star Sports.

George Bailey - Australia's national selector

George Bailey - Australia's national selector

George Bailey had not made his T20I debut when he won the IPL championship with the Chennai Super Kings in 2011. The Aussie batsman did not get a single game in IPL 2011.

Three years later, he became the Punjab Kings' captain and led them to the IPL final. Since retiring, Bailey now serves as Australia's national selector.

Doug Bollinger - Retired in 2018

Doug Bollinger was the most successful pacer for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2011. The Aussie pacer scalped 17 wickets in 13 innings at an economy rate of 7.

Doug Bollinger was the most successful pacer for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2011. The Aussie pacer scalped 17 wickets in 13 innings at an economy rate of 7.

Bollinger's career declined after he left the Chennai-based franchise. Seven years after winning the IPL trophy, Bollinger called it a day.

Dwayne Bravo - Still a part of the Chennai Super Kings

On this day in 2011



CSK singed DJ Bravo and Faf Du Plessis

And rest is yellove memories 🏆🏆🏆🏆#CSK | #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/ydB4KKeUOF — CSK Fans Army™ (@CSKFansArmy) January 9, 2021

Dwayne Bravo's IPL career took off after the Chennai Super Kings signed him in 2011. He picked up six wickets and scored 11 runs for the franchise in that season.

Later in his career, Bravo even won the IPL Purple Cap. The Caribbean star will don the Chennai Super Kings jersey again in IPL 2021.

Faf du Plessis - Retired from Tests to focus on T20s

Faf du Plessis - Retired from Tests to focus on T20s



Faf du Plessis had not made his T20I debut when the Chennai Super Kings signed him. The South African star warmed the bench for the entire season in 2011, but still got a chance to lift the IPL trophy.

Faf du Plessis had not made his T20I debut when the Chennai Super Kings signed him. The South African star warmed the bench for the entire season in 2011, but still got a chance to lift the IPL trophy.

Ten years down the line, du Plessis is CSK's most reliable overseas batsman. He recently quit Test cricket to focus on T20s. CSK have retained him for IPL 2021.

Ben Hilfenhaus - Played his last IPL season in 2017

Ben Hilfenhaus did not get a game for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2011. But in later seasons, he played a vital role in the team's success.

Ben Hilfenhaus did not get a game for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2011. But in later seasons, he played a vital role in the team's success.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed Hilfenhaus' career. The Delhi Capitals had signed him as JP Duminy's replacement in IPL 2017, but Hilfenhaus did not make it to the playing XI even once.

Michael Hussey - Batting coach of Chennai Super Kings

Michael Hussey was the leading run-scorer for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2011. He aggregated 492 runs in 14 innings for CSK.

After playing a few more IPL seasons, Hussey quit the tournament. He is now the batting coach of his former IPL team.

