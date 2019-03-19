Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2019 Schedule: Full time table with venue details, match timings

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 19 // 19 Mar 2019, 18:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chennai Super Kings

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings will begin the 12th edition of IPL against Royal Challengers Bangalore on this Saturday at Chennai. Dhoni's team Chennai will be chasing their fourth title. If they manage to win this edition, they will become first team to win the IPL four times.

Chennai made a dramatic comeback during the last season after two years of suspension. Many people felt the squad is too aged for the format which is dominated by young cricketers.

However, they broke all the myths and became the champions. For the 2019 season, they will step with almost similar squad. Chennai bought only few players during this auction. The other drawback Chennai had in the previous season was not playing in Chennai. But, this season they are pumped up to play in front of the home crowd. Few days ago around 12000 people came for practice match, which sums up the support they are going to get at home during the season.

Earlier, the BCCI announced the schedule for the first two weeks due to the upcoming Government elections. Today, they have revealed the schedule for the remaining league games. The league opener will be played between Chennai and Bangalore at Chennai on 23rd March and the final match of the league phase will be played between Mumbai and Kolkata at Mumbai on 5th May. Here are the dates and venue for the Chennai Super Kings matches.

Here is CSK's complete IPL schedule:

Chennai Super Kings fixtures for 2019 IPL

Chennai Super Kings Squad for 2019 IPL:

MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Billings, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Mohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Advertisement