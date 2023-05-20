Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI vs Delhi Capitals for Match 67 of IPL 2023

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their final league game of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, May 20.

With 15 points in their kitty, the Super Kings are currently placed second in the standings. However, things are not as straightforward as they seem. CSK need to beat DC to assure themselves of a playoff spot and also might need to win convincingly to secure a berth in Qualifier 1.

MS Dhoni and Co. will take heart from the fact that they beat the Capitals quite convincingly at home only a week ago. But they're under the pump and can't afford to drop two points in this all-important clash.

Here is CSK's predicted playing XI for Match 67 of IPL 2023 against DC.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

DC vs CSK: CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs DC in IPL 2023

Devon Conway has been CSK's most consistent batter this season

CSK have never been a franchise to lose faith in their players. Things are unlikely to change as we approach the business end of the tournament, although a few big names have underperformed in IPL 2023.

Moeen Ali, who has kept Ben Stokes on the bench for most of the competition, has looked like a fish out of water with the bat. With Stokes leaving the franchise ahead of the playoffs, though, Moeen should retain his place in the side for now.

Coach Stephen Fleming has talked about not making too many tweaks to their combination, which wears a fairly settled look as of now.

Maheesh Theekshana is another player who hasn't lived up to his billing this year. The Sri Lankan has a capable alternative in Mitchell Santner, who has been impressive for CSK whenever he has played. Sisanda Magala is another option if the Men in Yellow want an additional pace option who can bowl at the death.

This one could go either way, with Theekshana struggling to make an impact. He might be persisted with, although you can't fault the team management if they decide to bring Santner back in.

Expect the rest of the CSK side to wear a similar look, with Matheesha Pathirana coming in as the impact player for either Shivam Dube or Ambati Rayudu.

CSK's predicted playing XI for Match 67 of IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande.

Impact player candidates: Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Ambati Rayudu.

