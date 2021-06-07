Chose silence after dismissing Kane Williamson in IPL as he is my captain: Ish Sodhi

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, in a light-hearted chat, has revealed that he played it safe and decided not to sledge Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson after dismissing him in an IPL match.

Playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an IPL 2018 encounter in Jaipur, Sodhi had Kane Williamson caught behind for 63 with one that spun sharply. This was Sodhi's first wicket in the IPL. SRH, however, went on to win the contest by 11 runs.

In a YouTube interaction on the channel ‘The Grade Cricketer’, the leg-spinner was asked whether he sledged his Kiwi captain after getting him out. Sodhi jokingly responded:

“I had got three options there (to sledge Kane Williamson). I speak Punjabi pretty well. I obviously speak English and silence. I chose silence, because he was my captain for a long time and is my captain currently. So I used silence.”

“We ended up losing the game, but it was really nice to get a guy like Kane (Williamson) out. He plays spin bowling so well and sometimes when we are bowling we feel like he is batting with a pillow in hand and you are imparting zero revs on the ball. So, it was really great to get him out,” Sodhi further added, praising Kane Williamson’s batting.

Kane Williamson is a calm, composed captain: Ish Sodhi

Asked to shed some light over the leadership style of Kane Williamson, Sodhi said that the Kiwi skipper is a composed character and that the same qualities reflect in his captaincy. The 28-year-old leg-spinner explained:

“It is really fair to say that he leads by example. He comes across as quite calm and composed and that’s the way that he leads as well. I think we are quite lucky to have a variety of different leaders. We have got guys like Tim Southee, who will come in and be vice-captain or be T20 leader. I think he is a phenomenal leader in his own right. He is the guy, who will come in there and grab you by the shoulder and tell you that, ‘come guys, we can do it’.”

“Kane, on the other hand, is nice and calm. It creates a nice balance. Kane, overall, is a great captain and a great leader. But these different leadership styles complement each other,” Sodhi further explained.

Kane Williamson is currently leading New Zealand in the two-match Test series against England. The Kiwis will then take on India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton from June 18-22.

Edited by Sai Krishna