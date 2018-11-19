Chris Gayle creates a unique T20 cricket record

Ashwan Rao
19 Nov 2018

Chris Gayle- The undisputed King of T20 cricket

Chris Gayle is undoubtedly the 'King of T20 cricket'. Whenever a new T20 league is introduced, there will be one question on everyone's mind- Which team will Chris Gayle play for?

Having someone like Gayle in your side is like winning the hearts of global fans even before the word 'go'. Such is the flamboyant Jamaican's aura, especially when it comes to T20 cricket. His cool and calm demeanor, explosive batting and dance moves attract fans of all age group. That's the reason why he is rightly named the 'Universe Boss'.

On Saturday (November 17), Chris Gayle became the first ever player to play in the ten different T20 leagues (existing) in the world, when he opened the batting for Jozi Stars- one of the six franchises in the newly introduced Mzansi Super League. During his knock of 23 (19 balls), Gayle amassed four boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 121.05. Unfortunately, his side lost its first-ever game by five wickets against Nelson Mandela Bay giants.

A global star- Chris

Gayle has now played in the Indian Premier League (Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab), Big Bash League (Sydney Thunders and Melbourne Renegades), Caribbean Premier League (Jamaica Tallawahs, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots), Bangladesh Premier League (Barisal Bulls earlier Barisal Burners, Dhaka Gladiators, Chittagong Vikings and Rangpur Riders), Pakistan Super League ( Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings), Ram Slam T20 (Highveld Lions), Vitality Blast (Somerset), Global T20 Canada (Vancouver Knights), Afghanistan Premier League (Balkh Legends) and Mzansi Super League (Jozi Stars).

Apart from these, Gayle has also played in the now-defunct, KFC Big Bash- State competition (Western Australia) and Stanbic Bank 20 series- Zimbabwe (Matabeleland Tuskers). Gayle, who also signed for Dolphins- withdrew due to injury (Ram Slam T20), Uva Next- withdrew later (now defunct, Sri Lanka Premier League) and Cape Town Knight Riders (proposed T20 Global League did not happen). He has also played in the Stanford Super series T20 tournament representing the Stanford Superstars side back in 2008.

Truly, a remarkable T20 career and let us hope that the champion batsman continues to impress us for many more years!