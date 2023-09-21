Chris Gayle's top 5 moments in the IPL

Chris Gayle is celebrating his 44th birthday today (September 21). The Universe Boss made a name for himself with his big-hitting skills. He became one of the most popular cricketers in the world during his stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL.

RCB signed Chris Gayle as a replacement for fast bowler Dirk Nannes in 2011. Gayle impressed straightaway by scoring 608 runs that season. He remained a part of the RCB squad for the next six seasons and scored heaps of runs for the franchise.

Gayle's last IPL season came in 2021 for the Punjab Kings. He scored 4,965 runs, including six hundreds and 31 half-centuries. Surprisingly, Gayle never lifted the IPL trophy, but he gave fans the following five memorable moments.

#1 Chris Gayle destroys Pune Warriors - 175* (66) and 2/5

Regarded by many as the greatest individual performance by a player in a T20 match, Chris Gayle single-handedly destroyed the Pune Warriors in a league-stage match of IPL 2013.

Playing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Gayle smacked an unbeaten 66-ball 175* to inspire RCB to 263/5 in 20 overs. Gayle's knock consisted of 13 fours and 17 sixes. He also took two wickets in the second innings to help RCB win by 130 runs.

#2 Laughter galore as Chris Gayle returns to IPL

Gayle made his return to the field in IPL 2020 for the Punjab Kings. In his first match of the 2020 season, the Universe Boss smacked a match-winning 45-ball 53 against his former team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

When Gayle reached the 50-run mark, he celebrated the milestone by pointing at the 'Boss' sticker on his bat. He did not notice that the sticker was upside down, and when the commentators pointed it out after the match, they all had a laugh.

#3 Chris Gayle's first IPL hundred - 102* (55) vs. KKR

Gayle was with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the initial IPL seasons. He could not bring his 'A' game to the table for KKR and was subsequently released. Gayle moved to RCB next and donned the Bangalore jersey for the first time in a league-stage match of IPL 2011 against KKR.

Gayle played the best knock of his IPL career and finished with an unbeaten 102 off 55 balls to help Bangalore defeat Kolkata by nine wickets. He hit 10 fours and seven sixes that night at the Eden Gardens. Fans would remember how Virat Kohli defended a few deliveries in the end to ensure Gayle completed his century.

#4 Chris Gayle's last IPL hundred - 104* (63) vs. SRH, 2018

Gayle's sixth and last IPL century came against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2018 season. Opening the batting for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gayle blasted an unbeaten 63-ball 104. Notably, he hit only one four and 11 sixes to entertain the fans at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium.

Gayle's century helped Punjab Kings finish with 193/3 in 20 overs. Chasing 194 for a win, SRH managed 178/4 in 20 overs and lost by 15 runs.

#5 Chris Gayle throws his bat after being bowled on 99 vs RR in IPL 2020

Gayle narrowly missed out on his seventh IPL ton during a league-stage match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2020. He was batting on 99 off 62 balls when Jofra Archer rattled his stumps.

Gayle lost his cool and threw his bat in frustration. The organizers fined him 10% of his match fees for throwing his bat. PBKS scored 185/4, riding on Gayle's 99, but RR down chased the target in 17.3 overs.