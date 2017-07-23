Chris Lynn to undergo shoulder surgery

Lynn has been nursing a dodgy shoulder for 4 seasons now.

Ruled out of the summer

What’s the story?

Australian batsman Chris Lynn has opted to go under the knife after his shoulder created huge troubles for him for the fourth successive season.

According to The Courier Mail, Lynn will go for the shoulder surgery on Monday, which could rule him out for a major chunk of the Australian season.

"I have been battling through each tournament and umming and arr-ing at training but the time has come to get it done. I was getting sorer and sorer after training. I am pretty confident I will be back for the Big Bash", Lynn told The Courier Mail.

The Details

This decision to go for the surgery has come after the Queenslander has nursed and managed his jittery shoulder over the past few seasons.

What this also means that Lynn will now miss the Australian domestic one-day competition for the fourth consecutive year. This dodgy shoulder has also only restricted his participation for Australia for just one International match against Pakistan.

In case you didn’t know...

Lynn sustained another blow to his elbow during this year's Indian Premier League and was sidelined for almost the entire tournament before making a comeback for the knockout stages.

He was also included in Australia's Champions Trophy squad but could not take part in the championship owing to this dodgy shoulder problem.

What's next?

The decision to go for this surgery is a well-thought out one by Lynn as his career has not taken off despite being one of the most feared strikers of the cricket ball in the game at the moment.

He is most definitely missing the Australia's proposed ODI tour of India in September-October and the start of the Australian summer.

Apart from this, Lynn will also miss the upcoming Caribbean Premier League, which starts next month.

Author's Take

The decision taken by players to undergo any sort of surgery is quite often the last ditch resort to resurrect their careers.

Lynn, despite being one of the most consistent players for Australia all around the world has not got enough chances to make any sort of impression at the International level owing to his fitness concerns and this surgery could hopefully prolong his International career.