CPL 2021: Smart ball with embedded microchip to be used in this year’s Caribbean Premier League

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) this year will be a different ball game in the literal sense as a smart ball with advanced tech features will be used for the matches. The smart ball, developed by Kookaburra in partnership with tech innovators SportCor, comes with an embedded microchip, which can read data like speed and revolutions on the ball.

CPL 2021, which will be held from August 26 to September 15, will be the first professional cricket league to make use of the smart ball. Confirming the development, Cricket West Indies (CWI) released a statement which read:

"The Kookaburra Smart Ball looks, feels and plays exactly the same as a regular ball but there is a state-of-the-art core that registers many more data points than using radar or ball-tracking technology."

According to a report in IANS , the smart ball records crucial information on every delivery. This includes the speed, distance, power and spin of a ball at the point of release, when it bounces and even when it reaches the batsman. More minute details like revolutions on the ball at the time of release and after it has pitched can also be gathered courtesy the smart ball.

Commentators will get immediate access to this real-time data and the same will be displayed to CPL 2021 fans as well. The report added that the microchip can also transmit data from the ball to a smartwatch, phone or tablet app.

Hero CPL to feature the Kookaburra Smart Ball powered by SportCor. This ball's revolutionary core will us give more data than ever before. READ MORE HERE - https://t.co/xBHFPZ2gr0 pic.twitter.com/JqNMHaH3jw — CPL T20 (@CPL) July 30, 2021

Rajasthan Royals acquire majority stake in CPL franchise Barbados Tridents

In another development related to CPL 2021, Royals Sports Group (EM Sporting Holdings Ltd), the owners of the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, have acquired a majority stake in the CPL franchise Barbados Tridents .

Barbados Tridents has been rebranded as Barbados Royals. Royals Sports Group Chairperson, and the lead owner of Rajasthan Royals, Manoj Badale, said about the development:

"We are delighted to have signed this deal to acquire a majority stake in the Barbados CPL franchise. We are extremely grateful to the Barbados government for their continued support, and we look forward to making a positive impact on both cricket and tourism for the country. We have ambitious plans for the Royals brand globally, and this is an important strategic step.”

Rajasthan Royals’ Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, added that Barbados Royals will be an important part of the Royals’ cricket ecosystem. He stated:

“With a fantastic talent pool of local players, we have the opportunity to innovate and develop strategies that will benefit the Royals Group. We are also excited at the prospect of how we can promote growth in the game of cricket.”

Barbados Royals are two-time CPL champions, having won the tournament in 2014 and 2019.

