CSA T20 League 2023: Full squads, start date, venues & more

The CSA T20 League will begin in 2022-23 with the aim of bringing about a revolution in South African cricket. Six IPL franchises, namely SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC), have each bought a team in the tournament.

Ahead of the T20 League auction, the organizers allowed each franchise to sign five players each, including one rising star of South African cricket on a developmental contract.

The player auction will take place in September, and ahead of the auction, almost all franchises have announced a few signings.

In this article, we will look at all the details known about the new T20 League of South Africa so far.

CSA T20 League 2023 squads

MI Cape Town: Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, and Dewald Brevis.

Jo'burg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, and Gerald Coetzee.

Paarl Royals: Jos Buttler, David Miller, Obed McCoy, and Corbin Bosch.

Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje and Migael Pretorius.

RPSG Durban Franchise: Jason Holder, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, and Prenelan Subrayen.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram and Ottneil Baartman.

When is the start date of CSA T20 League 2023?

The T20 League in South Africa will likely start in the month of January next year. The final match of the tournament may happen in February. This tournament will clash with Australia's Big Bash League, UAE's International League T20 and Bangladesh Premier League.

Which are the venues of CSA T20 League 2023?

The venues list has not been officially announced, but the bases of the six franchises are likely to host the matches. The six venues should be Newlands, Kingsmead, The Wanderers, Boland Park, Centurion and St. George's Park.

