CSK Auction 2022: Full list of players in Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2022 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) adopted a unique approach over the two days of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

CSK tried to keep as much of their core as possible, even if it came at the cost of youth. The Men in Yellow often bid for their former players and ended up acquiring a decent number of them. On the second day, they opted to sign lesser-known domestic players at cheap prices.

Here is a full list of the players CSK signed during the auction and their entire IPL 2022 squad.

CSK players list with price

Player Price in INR crore Ravindra Jadeja 16 Deepak Chahar 14 MS Dhoni 12 Moeen Ali 8 Ambati Rayudu 6.75 Ruturaj Gaikwad 6 Dwayne Bravo 4.4 Shivam Dube 4 Chris Jordan 3.6 Robin Uthappa 2 Adam Milne 1.9 Mitchell Santner 1.9 Rajvardhan Hangargekar 1.5 Prashant Solanki 1.2 Devon Conway 1 Maheesh Theekshana 0.7 Dwaine Pretorius 0.5 N Jagadeesan 0.2 C Hari Nishaanth 0.2 Subhranshu Senapati 0.2 KM Asif 0.2 Mukesh Choudhary 0.2 Simarjeet Singh 0.2 K Bhagath Varma 0.2 Tushar Deshpande 0.2

IPL 2022 Auction CSK team

MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, Subhranshu Senapati, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Prashant Solanki, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande

