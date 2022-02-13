×
CSK Auction 2022: Full list of players in Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2022 

The Chennai Super Kings acquired a full 25-player roster during the IPL 2022 mega auction
Modified Feb 13, 2022 09:38 PM IST
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) adopted a unique approach over the two days of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

CSK tried to keep as much of their core as possible, even if it came at the cost of youth. The Men in Yellow often bid for their former players and ended up acquiring a decent number of them. On the second day, they opted to sign lesser-known domestic players at cheap prices.

Here is a full list of the players CSK signed during the auction and their entire IPL 2022 squad.

CSK players list with price

PlayerPrice in INR crore
Ravindra Jadeja16
Deepak Chahar14
MS Dhoni12
Moeen Ali8
Ambati Rayudu6.75
Ruturaj Gaikwad6
Dwayne Bravo4.4
Shivam Dube4
Chris Jordan3.6
Robin Uthappa2
Adam Milne1.9
Mitchell Santner1.9
Rajvardhan Hangargekar1.5
Prashant Solanki1.2
Devon Conway1
Maheesh Theekshana0.7
Dwaine Pretorius0.5
 N Jagadeesan0.2
C Hari Nishaanth0.2
Subhranshu Senapati0.2
KM Asif0.2
Mukesh Choudhary0.2
Simarjeet Singh0.2
K Bhagath Varma0.2
Tushar Deshpande0.2

IPL 2022 Auction CSK team

MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, Subhranshu Senapati, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Prashant Solanki, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande

