CSK player Kedar Jadhav celebrates 35th birthday

Kedar Jadhav scored an epic triple ton against UP in the 2012-13 Ranji Trophy season and ended the next as top scorer.

Jadhav has played 82 international matches, scoring 1511 runs while also claiming 27 ODI wickets.

India and CSK middle-order batsman, Kedar Jadhav is celebrating his 35th birthday today. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, he is celebrating it in a lockdown with family. Having been in and out of the limited-overs team, Jadhav has managed to maintain his place despite growing pressures due to loss in form and other fitness-related issues.

Jadhav made a mark in his debut game in IPL 2009 when he scored a fantastic half-century in only 29 balls for Delhi Daredevils against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He later bagged the player of the match award for his match-winning knock in the first game. Three years later, Jadhav achieved the herculean feat of scoring a triple ton in Ranji Trophy. He scored a brilliant 327 runs off 312 balls against Uttar Pradesh in the 2012-13 season, which was the second-highest score ever by a Maharashtra batsman in the tournament. Next season, Jadhav took huge leaps of improvement to end with 1223 runs in Ranji Trophy, most by a batsman that season. At one stage of the tournament, he averaged more than 90. His overall consistency caught the eyes of the selectors and hence, was inducted into the Indian side. Jadhav later turned up for CSK and made a huge impact for the team under captain MS Dhoni.

Jadhav made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in November 2014, followed by a T20I debut against Zimbabwe in 2015. He made his maiden ODI century in only his fifth match, scoring an unbeaten 105 at Harare against Zimbabwe in 2015. Jadhav's moment of reckoning came when he scored the sixth fastest ton by an Indian in an ODI, 120 runs off 76 deliveries against an in-form English side in Pune. He shared a crucial 200-run stand with captain Virat Kohli to help India register a win.

As far as his limited-overs record stands, Jadhav has played 82 international matches, scoring 1511 runs. He has also impressed everyone with his part-time spin bowling, claiming 27 ODI wickets with a best of three for 23.