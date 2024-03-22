CSK Predicted Playing 11 and Impact Subs vs RCB for Match 1 of IPL 2024

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 1 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 22.

The memories of the IPL 2023 title triumph will be distant for the home side, who have undergone a late captaincy switch ahead of the new campaign. Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the Men in Yellow, who are struggling with a few availability concerns at the start of this season.

The Super Kings have many potential combinations they can field following their work at the IPL 2024 auction, and the injuries only make the uncertainty around their side worse. Nevertheless, we attempt to figure out the kind of unit they will put out in the season opener.

CSK's squad for IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Aravelly Avanish Rao.

Here is CSK's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 1 of IPL 2024 against RCB.

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) and Rachin Ravindra

Newly appointed captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is guaranteed to open the batting for CSK. The 27-year-old had a slightly inconsistent campaign last year as he attempted to be aggressive in the powerplay and will hope that leadership brings the best out of his ability.

In Devon Conway's absence, Chennai have a few options to open the batting. Ajinkya Rahane has spent most of his IPL career as an opener, but the franchise generally loves some continuity, so they could go with a player who can be directly replaced by Conway when he does return.

Rachin Ravindra might have been signed with an eye on the future, but he could have an early chance to make an impression at the IPL level. The southpaw might even be called upon to bowl some of his left-arm spin.

Middle Order: Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk)

Rahane was one of the revelations of the IPL 2023 season and will be expected to continue in the same vein this year, although he isn't entering the competition with a great deal of runs under his belt.

Shivam Dube has been adjudged fit and released by the NCA, so he could be used as an impact sub. Sameer Rizvi might thus have to wait for his chance in IPL 2024. Accompanying him could be new acquisition Daryl Mitchell, who should slot into the middle order immediately.

While there isn't much logic behind Moeen Ali playing against RCB, who have only one left-hander in their batting lineup, CSK are a team that back their veteran players through thick and thin. Even though the Englishman has been a shadow of his former self lately, he could get the nod.

Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, the latter without a "C" next to his name, will round off the middle order.

Lower Order: Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Having been re-signed at the IPL 2024 auction, Shardul Thakur is expected to be part of the pace attack right off the bat. He and Deepak Chahar might also be tasked with scoring a few lower-order runs.

Matheesha Pathirana is yet to join the squad and is awaiting fitness clearance. Mustafizur Rahman is a player who could somewhat replicate what the Sri Lankan brings to the table, but CSK might instead opt to field an all-Indian pace attack and use their overseas slots elsewhere.

Tushar Deshpande had a breakthrough campaign in IPL 2023 and has also been in good form in domestic cricket. He could thus get the nod ahead of Mukesh Choudhary, who missed last year's tournament with an injury.

Maheesh Theekshana is expected to be the only specialist overseas bowler in the side.

CSK's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Other impact sub candidates: Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed.