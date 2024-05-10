CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs GT for Match 59 of IPL 2024

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 59 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10. While the Men in Yellow desperately need a win to keep their top-four hopes alive, the Titans will be officially eliminated from the competition if they lose.

The Super Kings have had to make forced changes to their side throughout the competition. But without half of their bowling resources, CSK are expected to stick with the side that beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala.

CSK's squad for IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Richard Gleeson.

On that note, here is CSK's predicted playing XII (including an impact sub) for Match 59 of IPL 2024 against GT.

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) and Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane clearly has the backing of the CSK team management. If his poor form continues, Rachin Ravindra could potentially re-enter the side at Moeen Ali's expense. For now, though, Rahane is likely to be persisted with and needs to come good immediately.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is in Orange Cap contention and has looked to be in excellent nick, although his slow approach in the powerplay has sometimes raised eyebrows. The CSK batting lineup is heavily reliant on the skipper, who will be key on Friday.

Middle Order: Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk)

CSK's middle order is expected to wear a similar look. Daryl Mitchell seems to be slowly coming into his own, while an increased role for Moeen Ali could serve the Super Kings well.

Shivam Dube, who has bagged golden ducks in his last two matches, will be intent on getting back among the runs. Ravindra Jadeja will enjoy a return to Ahmedabad, while MS Dhoni, who is managing a muscle issue, could bat a few balls.

Sameer Rizvi could be brought in as an impact sub in the event of a top-order collapse, but that seems unlikely given Simarjeet Singh's impressive display in the last game.

Lower Order: Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Richard Gleeson

Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman aren't going to play any further part in the tournament. In their absence, Shardul Thakur and Richard Gleeson will man the pace attack alongside Simarjeet.

Mitchell Santner, with powerplay bowling responsibilities, will partner Jadeja and Moeen in the spin department.

CSK's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Richard Gleeson.

Other impact sub candidates: Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Sameer Rizvi.

